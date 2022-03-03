The most exciting MMA fights of 2022

Fans were treated with fantastic MMA fights in 2021. Luckily, there’s plenty of MMA action scheduled in 2022. A few big match-ups are scheduled in the first few months of 2022. Let’s find out what 2022 holds for MMA lovers.
These are the fights that are going to happen. To know about fight outcome betting, learn who has a better chance of winning from us!
UFC Vegas 48: Hill Vs. Walker
Scheduled Date: February 19, 2022.
February will kick start with UFC Vegas 48. Since Rafael Fiziev vs. Rafael dos Anjos’s fight has been postponed due to some visa issues, the fight between Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker is drawing all the headlines. Watch this event on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET.
Main Card
Walker vs. Hill
Jamie Pickett vs. Kyle Daukaus
Alan Baudot vs. Parker Porter
Nikolas Motta vs. Jim Miller
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joaquin Buckley.
Preliminary Card
Khalid Taha vs. Mario Bautista
David Onama vs. Gabriel Benitez
Stephanie Egger vs. Jessica-Rose Clark
Mark Striegl vs. Chas Skelly
Gloria de Paula vs. Diana Belbita
Jesse Strader vs. Chad Anheliger
Bellator 274
Scheduled Date: February 19, 2022
On February 19, stay tuned to watch Gracie vs. Storley match. This is a mixed martial arts event at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. Here’s the line-up event for Bellator 274:
Main Card
Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley
Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma
Adam Piccolotti vs. Georgi Karakhanyan
Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Andrey Koreshkov
Undercard Details
Nick Browne vs. Mandel Nallo
Kevin Haley vs. Christian Edwards
Chris Disonell vs. Jaylon Bates
Bobby King vs. Aviv Gozali
Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels
Albert Birckhead vs. Isaiah Hokit
Justin Kish vs. DeAnna Bennett
Brandon Bell vs. Brennan Ward
Cody Herbert vs. Jordan Newman
Corey Samuels vs. Justin Montalvo
Theodore Macuka vs. Isaiah Hokit
Jonathan Di Lorenzo vs. Orlando Mendoza
Bellator 275: Vanderford Vs. Mousasi
Scheduled Date: February 25, 2022
Yet another mixed martial arts event is set to be scheduled on February 25, 2022. This event will take place in 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. To talk about the event a little bit, Gegard Mousasi will defend his title of 185-pound against Austin Vanderford.
Main Card
Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford
Kane Mousah vs. Peter Queally
Leah McCourt vs. Sinead Kavanagh
Jornel Lugo vs. Brian Moore
Undercard
Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon
Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara
Fabian Edwards vs. Marian Dimitrov
Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page
Stefano Paterno vs. Luca Poclit
Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly
Scott Pedersen vs. Nathan Kelly
UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Dariush
Scheduled Date: February 26, 2022
The UFC Vegas 49 is set to happen on February 26, 2022, and will be streamed on ESPN+ 60. This upcoming mixed martial art event will happen in the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The biggest fight is between Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev.
Main Card
Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev
Makhmud Muradov vs. Misha Cirkunov
Ion Cutelaba vs. Ryan Spann
Undercard
Poliana Botelho vs. Priscila Cachoeira
UFC 272: Masvidal vs. Covington
Scheduled Date: March 5, 2022
Produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC 272 will take place on March 5, 2022, and will be streamed on ESPN + PPV at 10 pm ET. The event will occur in T-Mobile Arena, which is in Paradise, Nevada.
Main Card
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak
Undercard
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xionan
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Igor Poterya
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot
Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez
UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev
Scheduled Date: March 12, 2022
UFC Vegas 50 is an upcoming event streaming on ESPN+ 61. The event will happen in the UFC Apex facility, which is in Enterprise, Nevada. This will be a light heavyweight bout, and the main event headliner is Santos vs. Ankalaev.
Main Card
Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
Preliminary Card
Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher
Bellator 276
Scheduled Date: March 12, 2022
This event will happen in The Family Arena, and it will be streamed on ET on Showtime at 9 pm. Prelims can be watched on YouTube at 6 pm ET. Here are the detailed highlights for this event:
Main Card
Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell
Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas
Undercard
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto
UFC Columbus
Scheduled Date: Match 26, 2022
UFC Columbus will be held in the Nationwide Arena in Columbus. This event will be aired on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET. Additionally, one can watch the prelims on ESPN at 4 pm ET.
Main Card
Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara France
Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Ribas
Undercard
Nate Landwehr vs. Lerone Murphy
Ilir Latifi vs. Alexandr Romanov
Joanne Calderwood vs. Alexa Grasso
Tucker Lutz vs. Seung Woo Choi
Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak
Montel Jackson vs. Danaa Batgerel
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie
Scheduled Date: April 9, 2022
Two title fights- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan will happen on April 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. Volkanovski will be seen defending his featherweight title.
Main Card
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung
Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan
Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd
Undercard
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura
Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini
Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen
Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen
Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Chris Curtis
Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
Albert Duraev vs. Anthony Hernandez
Bellator Paris: Bader vs. Kongo 2
Scheduled Date: May 6, 2022
On May 6, gear up for Bellator Paris, which will happen in Accor Arena in Paris, France. The title fight is set between Bader and Kongo 2. Here’s the full highlight of this event:
Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo
Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef
Soren Bak vs. Saul Rogers
Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
Bellator London: Amosov vs. MVP
Scheduled Date: May 13, 2022
Bellator London event will happen on May 13 in The SSE Arena, which is in Wembley, London. The main fight is between Yaroslav Amosov and Michael Page.
Main Card
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Michael Page Title Fight
Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson
Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe
Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong
Undercard
Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford
Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde
Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou