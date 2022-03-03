The most exciting MMA fights of 2022

Fans were treated with fantastic MMA fights in 2021. Luckily, there’s plenty of MMA action scheduled in 2022. A few big match-ups are scheduled in the first few months of 2022. Let’s find out what 2022 holds for MMA lovers.

UFC Vegas 48: Hill Vs. Walker

Scheduled Date: February 19, 2022.

February will kick start with UFC Vegas 48. Since Rafael Fiziev vs. Rafael dos Anjos’s fight has been postponed due to some visa issues, the fight between Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker is drawing all the headlines. Watch this event on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET.

Main Card

Walker vs. Hill

Jamie Pickett vs. Kyle Daukaus

Alan Baudot vs. Parker Porter

Nikolas Motta vs. Jim Miller

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joaquin Buckley.

Preliminary Card

Khalid Taha vs. Mario Bautista

David Onama vs. Gabriel Benitez

Stephanie Egger vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

Mark Striegl vs. Chas Skelly

Gloria de Paula vs. Diana Belbita

Jesse Strader vs. Chad Anheliger

Bellator 274

Scheduled Date: February 19, 2022

On February 19, stay tuned to watch Gracie vs. Storley match. This is a mixed martial arts event at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. Here’s the line-up event for Bellator 274:

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley

Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma

Adam Piccolotti vs. Georgi Karakhanyan

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Undercard Details

Nick Browne vs. Mandel Nallo

Kevin Haley vs. Christian Edwards

Chris Disonell vs. Jaylon Bates

Bobby King vs. Aviv Gozali

Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels

Albert Birckhead vs. Isaiah Hokit

Justin Kish vs. DeAnna Bennett

Brandon Bell vs. Brennan Ward

Cody Herbert vs. Jordan Newman

Corey Samuels vs. Justin Montalvo

Theodore Macuka vs. Isaiah Hokit

Jonathan Di Lorenzo vs. Orlando Mendoza

Bellator 275: Vanderford Vs. Mousasi

Scheduled Date: February 25, 2022

Yet another mixed martial arts event is set to be scheduled on February 25, 2022. This event will take place in 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. To talk about the event a little bit, Gegard Mousasi will defend his title of 185-pound against Austin Vanderford.

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford

Kane Mousah vs. Peter Queally

Leah McCourt vs. Sinead Kavanagh

Jornel Lugo vs. Brian Moore

Undercard

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Fabian Edwards vs. Marian Dimitrov

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Stefano Paterno vs. Luca Poclit

Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly

Scott Pedersen vs. Nathan Kelly

UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Dariush

Scheduled Date: February 26, 2022

The UFC Vegas 49 is set to happen on February 26, 2022, and will be streamed on ESPN+ 60. This upcoming mixed martial art event will happen in the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The biggest fight is between Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev.

Main Card

Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev

Makhmud Muradov vs. Misha Cirkunov

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ryan Spann

Undercard

Poliana Botelho vs. Priscila Cachoeira

UFC 272: Masvidal vs. Covington

Scheduled Date: March 5, 2022

Produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC 272 will take place on March 5, 2022, and will be streamed on ESPN + PPV at 10 pm ET. The event will occur in T-Mobile Arena, which is in Paradise, Nevada.

Main Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak

Undercard

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xionan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Igor Poterya

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez

UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev

Scheduled Date: March 12, 2022

UFC Vegas 50 is an upcoming event streaming on ESPN+ 61. The event will happen in the UFC Apex facility, which is in Enterprise, Nevada. This will be a light heavyweight bout, and the main event headliner is Santos vs. Ankalaev.

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary Card

Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher

Bellator 276

Scheduled Date: March 12, 2022

This event will happen in The Family Arena, and it will be streamed on ET on Showtime at 9 pm. Prelims can be watched on YouTube at 6 pm ET. Here are the detailed highlights for this event:

Main Card

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

Undercard

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto

UFC Columbus

Scheduled Date: Match 26, 2022

UFC Columbus will be held in the Nationwide Arena in Columbus. This event will be aired on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET. Additionally, one can watch the prelims on ESPN at 4 pm ET.

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara France

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Ribas

Undercard

Nate Landwehr vs. Lerone Murphy

Ilir Latifi vs. Alexandr Romanov

Joanne Calderwood vs. Alexa Grasso

Tucker Lutz vs. Seung Woo Choi

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Montel Jackson vs. Danaa Batgerel

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Scheduled Date: April 9, 2022

Two title fights- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan will happen on April 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. Volkanovski will be seen defending his featherweight title.

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd

Undercard

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Chris Curtis

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Albert Duraev vs. Anthony Hernandez

Bellator Paris: Bader vs. Kongo 2

Scheduled Date: May 6, 2022

On May 6, gear up for Bellator Paris, which will happen in Accor Arena in Paris, France. The title fight is set between Bader and Kongo 2. Here’s the full highlight of this event:

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo

Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef

Soren Bak vs. Saul Rogers

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Bellator London: Amosov vs. MVP

Scheduled Date: May 13, 2022

Bellator London event will happen on May 13 in The SSE Arena, which is in Wembley, London. The main fight is between Yaroslav Amosov and Michael Page.

Main Card

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Michael Page Title Fight

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

Undercard

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou

