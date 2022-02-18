Coca Cola Starlight: the new space-inspired drink announced by Coca Cola

It will be a new limited edition Coca Cola and it’s available on US shelves as early as the end of February. It’s called Coca Cola Starlight and was presented by Coca Cola in a rather peculiar way: it seems that the new Coca Cola taste “includes additional notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.” And the official website presented it through an hypnotic, interstellar-themed video.

The new Coca Cola will also be available in a “zero” version. With a reddish color, Coca Cola Starlight will mainly see a digital marketing campaign. Its announcement was accompanied by that of Coca Cola Creations, a portal full of digital initiatives that involves artists and events from all over the world. Among the events already announced, also a “cosmic concert” by Ava Max on the new Coca Cola Starlight.

Based on the success that the new drink will have in the United States, we will soon understand if and when it will be available in the rest of the world. Despite being a limited edition, natural marketing laws will make large-scale distribution natural if the consumers will be satisfied.

