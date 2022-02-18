Are online essay writers legit and safe?

It happens to every student at one time or another. An essay deadline is coming close, and you’re scrambling to get your work done fast enough. Or maybe you have a job and your boss demands you work an extra shift right when an essay is due. Or perhaps you aren’t confident in the material and don’t know what to do in order to get the essay done correctly. However it happens, most students will face an essay crisis at some point in their college careers. When it happens, students wonder where they can turn to get help with their papers, and many will choose professional help from online essay writers. But most students will also wonder if getting expert academic writing help from a professional at an essay company like SmartWritingService is safe and legit.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the question and contemplate what students should consider when you are trying to decide whether to use a custom writing service to develop your work.

But if you don’t have the time to read the article, the TL;DR on this is that yes, online essay writing services are safe and legit when used as directed.

The longer answer is a little more complicated.

Why Are Students Turning to Online Writers?

Many students are turning to online writing services because they are in an essay jam that is largely the fault of the college system as it is structured today. Because of the bureaucratic way colleges are organized and governed, essays have become the only standard way to gauge student learning that everyone can agree upon and that meet all of the accessibility and accountability requirements colleges must be able to demonstrate to the government and accrediting bodies. Consequently, the number of essays that students are being asked to write has reached record highs. The average student now completed around 4 essays per course, or 12-16 per semester, at least one a week. In writing-intensive majors, that number can be closer to 20 or more essays per semester.

Students are overwhelmed by the number of essays they are asked to write, especially when they come to college with fewer writing skills than at any time in the past. The majority of students entering college arrive on campus only to be sent to remedial or introductory writing courses because they lack essay writing skills to meet college requirements.

Are Online Essay Services Legit?

When students take the plunge and reach out to an online writing service, many are concerned that they are doing something wrong. One of the key problems that students worry about is whether it is illegal to buy a paper online. The good news is that it is definitely not illegal to buy a custom-written paper. It falls under free speech, and it is perfectly legal to pay someone to write a paper on any topic, even the assignment you’ve been asked to do for class. However, just because it is legal doesn’t mean it is ethical.

There are both ethical and unethical ways to use a paper that you have purchased online. Online essay writing companies will tell you that the correct way to use a paper that they write is as inspiration and a guide for you to follow in writing your own paper and that you must always cite the sources that you use, including their paper. Doing so will help you to avoid charges of plagiarism.

However, many students try to pass off the paper that they buy as their own work even though it was written by someone else. This is not an ethical way to use a paper that you buy. It is a violation of most schools’ academic honesty and integrity policies to submit someone else’s work for academic credit. That, of course, does not stop students from trying. Educators call it “contract cheating,” and at its most extreme, students pay professionals to take whole courses for them so they can receive academic credit without doing any of the work. For everyday students, however, it’s usually an act of desperation, a last-ditch effort to avoid the penalties for failing a paper or a course.

Are Essay Writing Services Really Safe?

Another concern students have is whether the essay writing service they use to create their custom-written model paper is safe to use. The online academic writing industry has a shady reputation, and students worry that they will be taken in by plagiarists and grifters. Fortunately, there are plenty of serious and legitimate writing services, although finding them can be difficult.

When you are in the market for a writing service, it’s important to do a little background research to make sure that the service you’re planning to use is safe and legit. A service that lets you talk to a real live human customer service representative rather than conduct all business via anonymous email addresses or chatbots is more likely to be legit. One that has guarantees and policies for revisions and refunds is likely safer than one that doesn’t. A service that promises to use native English speakers with advanced degrees is likely safer than one that hires undergrads and third world second-language speakers to churn out papers. It’s always a good idea to ask around before you buy and seek out the companies that have good word of mouth and a reputation for quality.

