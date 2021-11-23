Read and learn: 7 essential books for undergraduates

Reading books is one of the most joyful and useful activities an undergraduate can fill their time with. Whether on a subway commute or in a cafe waiting for a friend, a good book makes a great companion. It reopens the past, reflects on the present, and predicts the future. If you’re among those readers thinking the nearest future holds no good books, search in the past.

In this article, we’ve made up a list of books for every undergraduate to expand their knowledge and enjoy the art of word in whole.

Book #1: ‘The Plague’ by Albert Camus

This novel fairly leads our list of must-read novels during COVID-19. Once you reach the academic paper writing service on PaperWriter.com, it’s time for self-education. Probably one of the most read novels nowadays, ‘The Plague’ reminds the reader of the nature of death. The book proves that the world goes in circles. Diseases that wipe half the population will always happen. Yet, the aim of every individual is to stoically fight suffering.

Why read ‘The Plague’?

It gives you an eerie feeling of the apocalypse and reminds you of the modern pandemic so much;

Great studying material for your Philosophy course;

You learn about existentialism afoot. In other words, what choosing death over life and staying responsible for one’s choices means;

‘The Plague’ is NOT a thriller, but it gives an amazingly daunting experience.

Book #2: ‘The Handmaid’s’ Tale by Margaret Atwood

Another novel that regained its former glory after new changes in the sociopolitical climate happened. Remember those abortion-restricting laws in Texas? No wonder ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ got its own show on Netflix. In the dystopian future, the United States is called Gilead and is a religious-based state. All women are assigned functions in the society depending on their reproductive ability.

Why read ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

Learn what feminism stands for. Clearly, Gilead is a place with a mere trace of equality;

Great book for your next course in Sociology;

Learn why women deserve respect and governmental support;

In her dystopian tradition, Atwood is a new Aldous Huxley and George Orwell combined.

Book #3: ‘The Future is Faster Than You Think’ by P. Diamandis and S. Kotler

Let’s dive into the non-fiction pieces for some variety. If Ray Bradbury’s pieces about the future of technology caused insomnia, this book is for you. These researchers predict that the world will become the wealthiest it has ever been in the whole history of humankind. All this will happen due to technology in the next decade.

Why read ‘The Future is Faster Than You Think?’

Because the future hits hard those unprepared for it. Better safe than sorry, right?

Great way to entertain yourself if you’re a tech nerd or a sci-fi fan;

Learn everything about AI, virtual reality, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and 3D printing;

Enjoy how the authors transform the world for you on the book’s pages.

Book #4: ‘Power Systems’ by Noam Chomsky

From one of the most powerful philosophers of the last decades comes a book on political enlightenment. If you don’t know who Noam Chomsky is or never read his books, you missed a lot. Chomsky’s place in philosophy is like Burney Sanders’ place in American politics. Both believe in adequate socialism and care about people.

Why read ‘Power Systems’?

Chomsky delivers his opinions on the political events in the Arab world and Europe;

The philosopher discusses potential twists in world politics;

The book is a set of interview excerpts yet is easy to read;

‘Power Systems’ will make great studying material for your course in World Politics.

Book #5: ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’ by Marie Kondo

Yes, we all hate cleaning. Regardless of ads trying to sell the whole cleaning process as a relaxing activity, cleaning is boring. Not with Marie Kondo. This talented woman has popularized the Japanese art of decluttering as a spiritual experience. As a result, a million followers embraced minimalist and mindful living. In the end, they reinvented their space and life.

Why read ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’

Get inspiration to declutter your room and prepare for the tiny cubicle in the students’ dormitory;

Throw away some painful memories and capitalist habits;

Embrace mindfulness and sustainability;

A great starter in your minimalist journey.

Book #6: ‘The Hard Thing About Hard Things’ by Ben Horowitz

One of the latest Silicon Valley stars, Ben Horowitz, will tell you everything it takes to survive in the capitalist races. The book contains tips on running a business and investing in startups. In this sincere confession, Horowitz tells stories from his own career in Silicon Valley. Yet, the whole book is a realistic depiction of business struggles.

Why read ‘The Hard Things About Hard Things’?

The book is a real-life encyclopedia for your Management course;

It contains lyrics from rap and hip-hop because Horowitz is a big fan of these genres;

Most of the stories are funny, except for ones that include firing friends.

Book #7: ‘Little Life’ by Hanya Yanagihara

Back on the track of fiction novels. Though it is impossible to call ‘Little Life’ an inspirational novel or joyful reading, the book is worth your time. Called the saddest novel of all times, Yanagihara’s masterpiece will leave you speechless.

The plot centers on the friendship of four aspiring individuals throughout their lifetime. The book covers so many topics that describing ‘what it’s about’ is difficult.

Why read ‘Little Life’?

You’ll reread those beautifully written lines many times;

‘Little Life’ is about the value of one’s existence and how often we miss to help those we love;

The book masterfully contemplates on existentialist ideas;

The entire reading drains you out of tears, but in the end, it will make your heart one inch bigger.

Final Thoughts

The pandemic world will never pick up the strands of the former order. Does it mean more time for reading? It certainly does. If you study remotely, you don’t waste time commuting. Why not spend this free time reading? Moreover, being an undergraduate means not being as busy as a postgraduate. Another amazing chance to read as many books as possible before the corporate world devours you.

