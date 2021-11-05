Novel casinos from around the world to explore

The World Casino Directory officially recognises over 2100 casinos across the globe. Were you to embark on a world tour of the greatest hits among those, you would be lost without some orientation. With this in mind, we’ve decided to take a look at some of the most novel casinos from around the world. Each can lay claim to particular bragging rights that set it apart from the pack. So if you’re in the market for high altitude gaming, or a venue with a historic pedigree, we’ve got you covered.

Largest Maritime Casino

The largest casino on a sea-going vessel is the Casino Royale, aboard any one of the four Oasis-class Royal Caribbean cruise ships epitomized by the flagship Symphony of the Seas. These casinos are 1400m² across and host 27 gaming tables for roulette, blackjack, poker and baccarat, as well as 400 slot machines.

These ocean-going venues even feature a dedicated high-stakes poker room for the discerning nautical gamer. The Oasis-class is the largest cruise ship on earth. It has a carrying capacity of 5400 passengers and boasts everything you would expect from a top tier luxury vessel, with 20 restaurants, 12 bars and lounges and a range of spa, retail and sporting facilities.

The Oldest Casino

As you take in the sights and sounds of the historic city of Venice aboard a gondola, you may notice among the renaissance architecture lining the grand canal, the Casino di Venezia. This unassuming venue has the accolade of being the oldest casino in the world. It first opened its doors in 1638 after being converted from the Theatre Saint Moses into the first gaming establishment of its kind.

In the intervening centuries the building has served as private residence and a hotel, until it was resurrected in 1946 by the city of Venice and re-opened as a casino at the outset of the 60s. The building is a shining example of high renaissance design and decor, making it a venue of unparalleled opulence.

Highest Altitude Casino

Wildwood Casino is a gaming establishment in the unassuming locale of Cripple Creek, Colorado. This historic mining town has a long tradition of gaming dating back to the old West frontier times.

Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, this casino sits at an elevation of over 9500 feet, or 2900 meters above sea level. That’s about the height of 32 Statues of Liberty piled atop one another! Talk about high rolling. The Wildwood Casino has all you’d expect from a modern casino with over 500 slots games joining a range of table classics.

Most Luxurious Casino

Without a doubt, the most luxurious casino in the world is the Casino de Monte-Carlo, located in Monte Carlo, Monaco. This gorgeous venue first opened its doors to the public in 1863 and quickly became the casino by which all others are judged by.

The fabulous palatial interiors are all original and speak to unbridled glamour with chandeliers, wood panels and golden filigree as far as the eye can see. In keeping with its up-market aspirations, the casino enforces a strict black-tie dress code for visitors. This is the original “James Bond casino”, and has been featured numerous times in Ian Fleming’s creation, particularly in Casino Royale, Daniel Craig’s first outing as Bond.

Largest Land Casino

Thacker Ville, Oklahoma is the unassuming home of the world’s largest casino, beating out stiff competition from the jewels in the crown of both Macau and Las Vegas. Named the WinStar World Casino, it was opened in 2003 before undergoing extensive expansion of its footprint ten years later. The WinStar is home to an astounding 600,000 square foot, or 55740 meter, gaming venue.

