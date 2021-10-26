Most popular movie-themed and music-themed slots

Over the past few decades online slots have come a long way from bells, bars, fruit, and sevens. Nowadays, slots come in many themes and no matter what floats your boat you’re sure to find a motif to suit your taste. Travel, cartoon characters, sports, celebrities, wildlife, nature, TV shows, and literature are examples of the many types of slot games available at your fingertips today.

Whilst all of these themes are super popular there’s no doubt that among the favorite genres are games based on movies and music. It’s not difficult to understand the rise in this trend as, after all, everyone loves a good movie, and music has kept us tapping our toes ever since the proverbial cavemen first jammed on their animal-skin drums. Music and movies inspire us, they give a sense of being, a sense of belonging, and of being connected to the world. They provide us with old familiar feelings and allow us to indulge in nostalgia. Now, combine this fabulous feel-good factor with the excitement of online no deposit slots bonuses and you’re definitely a winner! These no deposit slots are available free of cost at some of the best online casinos – allowing you to play risk-free, earn real money, and keep your winnings. In this article, we’ve included some of the top-rated movie and music-themed slots that have interesting features such as free spins, bonus rounds, as well as stellar graphics and sounds to match.

Top 3 No Deposit Movie-Themed Slots

Casino operators know what gamers like and many of the big brand name software developers have secured licensing deals with Hollywood studios. This gives them the rights to produce impressive, realistic slots based on our favorite flicks. There are scores of slot titles to choose from but some of the hottest around today include:

Gladiator: Although around for quite a few years now, this slot still packs a punch with its atmospheric soundtrack and authentic movie clips plus the fact you now can win the Progressive Gladiator Jackpot. This epic is powered by Playtech and has 5 reels and 25 paylines, scatters, and wilds. The bonus round is triggered by three Coliseum symbols and revealing three helmets will launch you into a potentially very lucrative bonus round.

The Dark Knight: Another classic from the Playtech stable, The Dark Knight is part of the DC Superhero Progressive Jackpot series and comprises of 6 reels and 50 paylines which pay both ways. The Batman and Joker bonuses will yield you 7 free spins when triggered and both symbols act as a double multiplier. The amazing graphics and dramatic soundtrack ensure that justice is duly severed to the perfect Christopher Nolan blockbuster.

Phantom of the Opera: This super atmospheric slot is powered by Microgaming and modeled on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. This 243 payline, 5-reeler slot awards the player, not only with realistically sinister graphics, but also with free spins, scatter symbols and wilds. Each win will be accompanied by an operatic “Bravo” or “Well Done” so hopefully you’ll have plenty of encores with your winnings as with 5 different bonuses on offer you have a great chance of bringing the house down.

Top 3 Music-Themed Free Spin Slots

Most of us love music and usually follow a favorite band or artist, be it pop, rock, jazz, lounge lizard or classical. Casino software innovators are well aware of this and have added a new platform for our passion by developing awesome music-themed slot games, among the best of which are:

Motӧrhead™: Before playing this NetEnt developed slot make sure to have the speaker dial turned up to 11 as you’ll be blown away by the manically rocking soundtrack from this legendry heavy metal band. The game has 5 reels and 78 paylines, with each reel set at a live concert and the symbol of Lemmy taking centre stage as the highest paying combination. Other features include mystery stacked reels, bombs, free spins and wilds in the guise of the notorious Ace of Spades.

Elvis Lives: There are almost as many Elvis-themed slots available on online casinos as his greatest hits, and whether the King is dead or not, Elvis Lives is definitely one of the most popular. The game from WMS has 5 reels, 12 rows and 50 paylines. In addition there are a host of bonus features including scatters, wilds, giant reels, free spin and picker bonuses – all spinning in time to the dulcet tones of the man himself. You certainly won’t be lonesome any night when playing this regal slot.

Karaoke Party: This Microgaming online casino slot is sure to suit all tastes with its vibrant motifs and modern pop soundtrack. The game has 5 reels and 9 paylines. You can play for as little as 9 coins and win big by hitting the dice scatter symbols, wild karaoke party symbol and bonus round of at least 15 free spins with an x3 multiplier. So what are you waiting for? Let’s get this party started!

More Fantastic Online Casino Movie and Music Slots

Online casinos are awash with awesomely dynamic slots in the music and music genres. You can try these games for free in fun mode or catch one of the many no deposit slot bonuses on offered by many casinos. Who wouldn’t want to honor heroes like Jimi Hendrix whilst potentially winning some cash at the same time? Other Hollywood and musically themed slots to look out for on your online casino adventure include:

Jimi Hendrix – NetEnt

The Rat Pack – Microgaming

Guns N’ Roses™ – NetEnt

Ted – BluePrint-

Scarface – NetEnt

Bridesmaids – Microgaming

Playing slot games is fun and easy. Slots are a great way to have fun while away for a few hours, or while waiting for the next box-office blockbuster or the next spine-tingling mega-hit. Movie and music-themed slots are available on your PC, tablet, and mobile, so you can enjoy the razzamatazz of show business wherever you are. Now, that’s entertainment!

