The online gambling industry is constantly evolving and catching up with technological trends, aiming to ensure the ultimate gambling experience for all players. Ever since the global pandemic began, the majority of the players were forced to switch from traditional brick-and-mortar casinos to their online counterparts. If you too are considering turning to online casinos, have a look at this and learn how to play on online casinos. Even today when many casinos are re-opened, countless players have chosen to remain to play online, and this is one of the main reasons why it’s estimated that by the year 2022, the whole industry of online gambling is going to reach an astonishing $565 billion! Wanna know what comes next for online gambling? In this post, we’ll unveil what to expect from the online casino industry in 2022 and what are the new trends that will redefine the whole industry.

Upgraded Visual Quality of Games

Casino game developers are continuously improving their games to contend with huge competition. One of the most consequential trends of 2021 was enhanced visual quality that matches modern screen resolutions implemented by the current devices. This trend will resume in 2022, in which the visual quality of games will keep improving even further, aiming to present the players with a genuine online gambling experience that nearly resembles traditional gambling.

Virtual And Augmented Reality Gambling

Ever since VR devices became broadly available to consumers, online casino companies have recognized the potential of VR and started implementing it in casino games. Similarly, augmented reality became more widespread in the last couple of years as well. These two technologies allow the players to fully immerse themselves in casino games and experience almost real-life gambling. For instance, players can play at the virtual tables with real people and dealers, using the VR devices while AR allows players to “create” a roulette table on any surface. The sky is a limit when it comes to VR and AR technology, and fortunately, compatible devices are becoming less expensive.

Crypto Currencies Casinos

Although online casinos have been accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method for some time and it’s not a new thing, it is expected that more and more casinos will adapt to the current trend of cryptocurrencies and begin accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and such, as the payment methods. Making transactions using cryptocurrencies makes it so much more straightforward and faster for both players and casinos while maintaining a high level of security and anonymity, so it’s a win-win situation that works for everyone.

Legalization Of Gambling in Certain Countries

As you probably know, gambling is not permitted by law in every country of the world. That includes all forms of gambling, even online gambling. Many developing countries didn’t regulate gambling so it’s essentially a shadow market, in which the governments do not earn revenue. However, many of those countries have acknowledged this fact and they will work on making gambling transparent, legalizing casinos, and therefore profiting from it. This will allow many companies to spread worldwide and offer their services to even more players.

Wearable Devices

Just like other technologies, wearable devices have improved significantly and nowadays can be used for many different things. Of course, this didn’t go unnoticed to the online casino industry companies, which began using wearable devices like smartwatches as a beneficial extension to online casino games that are usually played on smartphones. This is considered an emerging trend among game developers, and it will be exciting to see what else they will have to offer when it comes to wearables and their use for online casino games.

Growth In E-sport Betting

Over the last decade, there has been a tremendous increase in e-sports betting demand, since there are many gamers out there that have realized the potential of an unexploited market. These gamers simply want to earn money from their gaming knowledge, even though it requires lots of commitment. Many online gamblers worldwide are now placing bets on professional tournaments and contests in games such as:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League Of Legends

Overwatch

Valorant

Fortnite

PuBG

Conclusion

The online gambling industry has significantly progressed and transformed in the last two decades, and it’s never going to stop evolving and adjusting to players’ interests. 2022 will certainly be the year of many improvements in the online gambling industry, as online casino competition is bigger than ever in history, so many online casinos will do their best to get noticed.

