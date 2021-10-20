The best payment methods for online gambling in 2021

Making fast and secure transactions is one of the most important issues for the majority of gamblers. That is why online casinos accept different payment methods and try to make deposits and withdrawals instant and convenient. But there are so many different options that many players feel confused and do not know which one to choose. For that reason, we have made a list of the best payment options for safe and fast gambling.

Prepaid cards

More and more players choose prepaid cards over traditional payment methods. They have one significant advantage: you don’t have to worry about exceeding the budget and spending more than intended. This is very important for compulsive gamblers and those who have limited funds.

And while prepaid Visa and Maestro cards are a great option, we recommend paying attention to Paysafecard. You can purchase it in thousands of land-based venues across the world or online, insert a unique 16-digit code in the Cashier section of the chosen casino and start playing safely and anonymously. With this method, you don’t indicate your name or phone, so your identity is hidden. Some of the best Paysafe casinos often offer special bonuses and rewards when using this payment method.

Bank cards

The first bank card was introduced back in 1967 and made a real revolution in the financial market. Nowadays, there are hundreds of card types and each of them has its own benefits. For example, debit cards with loyalty programs award you with bonuses and prizes for being a regular user. Credit cards allow making purchases even if you don’t have enough funds. Some of the most popular bank cards are:

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Maestro

Even though credit cards are quite popular, playing with borrowed money is a huge problem for addictive players. That is why many legislations ban their usage when gambling. For example, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission doesn’t allow using credit cards at online casinos since April 14, 2020. This is one of the steps to promote responsible gambling and reduce the risks of developing an addiction.

Cryptocurrency

Some people say that crypto is the currency of the future, while others name it a bubble that is about to burst. But in any case, hundreds of online casinos have already added cryptocurrency to the list of accepted payment methods and borrowed the principles of blockchain technology.

The main advantages of paying and withdrawing with crypto are speed (there are no mediators involved), full anonymity (you don’t have to provide any personal information). The blockchain is decentralized which means that the system can’t be controlled by banks and governments. The most popular coins accepted at online casinos are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash but it is already not rare to find tens of other options in the banking section.

While bank cards, prepaid vouchers, and crypto have millions of fans across the world, electronic wallets still prevail. Most of them act as mediators between a traditional bank and a casino and allow making fast, convenient, and secure transactions without fear of losing or exposing data. There are many e-wallets on the modern market but we recommend choosing one of the following:

Paypal . Thanks to its payment gateways, casinos accept PayPal without any mediators.

. Thanks to its payment gateways, casinos accept PayPal without any mediators. Skrill . It operates in 120+ countries and 14.99% of all the Skrill transactions belong to gambling.

. It operates in 120+ countries and 14.99% of all the Skrill transactions belong to gambling. Neteller . Owned by the Paysafe Group, Neteller has been one of the first e-wallets to process gambling payments. And its VIP program has outstanding benefits.

. Owned by the Paysafe Group, Neteller has been one of the first e-wallets to process gambling payments. And its VIP program has outstanding benefits. Ecopayz. This award-winning option has one of the lowest transaction fees and a smooth app for fast and convenient transactions.

Other less popular but quite reliable electronic wallets are Citadel, Pay For It, Payoneer, and Google Pay.

Final thoughts

Nowadays, gamblers have a chance to pay with tens of different options: bank cards, electronic wallets, crypto, phone bills, prepaid cards, and much more. Some of them are traditional and reputable, others – anonymous and fast. It is only up to you to decide which one you like the most. But not depending on the choice remember to check out the requirements, possible fees, and local gambling laws before spending any money.

