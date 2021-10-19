The latest slot releases in 2021

Players didn’t have a lot of slot games to choose from when online casinos first appeared in the mid-1990s. These days, online casinos have vast collections of games. Dozens of major software developers are now hard at work continuously pumping out new titles. Many operators like RocketPlay Casino feature games from over 40 providers. This enables them to offer thousands of games, which is no surprise why their customers like to play rocket casino.

One of the effects of having so many game providers is that slot enthusiasts are always being introduced to new titles. These games are always getting better as the developers make use of the latest technologies. The graphics and sounds keep improving, new features are being integrated, and the overall experience is incredible. Slot games have come a long way since the days of the classic 3-reelers. Let’s take a look at a few major providers and some of their latest creations.

Betsoft

Betsoft launched in 2006, but it took them a couple of years to start making an impact. Now, the company has over 70 games in its collection. While games like Slotfather, Slotfather II, and The Angler have already found a great deal of success, they are hoping their latest releases become even more popular. You can visit Betsoft’s website and try the following new slot releases for free:

Return to Paris.

7 Fortune Frenzy.

Tower of Fortuna.

88 Frenzy Fortune.

Yggdrasil

While Yggdrasil has produced a few casino table games, most of their 100+ games are slots. These slot games are some of the highest-quality products on the market which is why Yggdrasil is featured at so many top-tier online casinos. 2021 was a particularly busy year for this provider as it has already released dozens of new slot games including:

Serendipity.

Golden Fish Tank 2 Gigablox.

Ninja Vixens.

Money Mariachi Infinity Reels.

Vikings Go Berzerk Gigablox.

IGT

IGT has long been considered one of the premier online casino software providers, and they have been very busy over the past year. They have released several new slots over the past year and you can try them for free on mobile or desktop by visiting their website. Some of their most recent additions include:

Haywire Extreme.

Cat Peak.

Magic Wishes.

King of Olympus.

Megabucks Mega Vault.

NetEnt

NetEnt has been one of the most widely recognized brand names in online casino slots for many years. They are the talent behind such classics as Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, and Divine Fortune. In all, NetEnt has well over 200 titles in its arsenal, but they continue to crank out new and exciting slots. Some of their latest releases build on the success of previous titles and include:

Gonzo’s Gold.

Starburst XXXtreme.

Reef Raider.

You can play these games for free by visiting NetEnt’s website using your desktop computer or mobile device.

Red Tiger

Red Tiger might not be as well-known as some of the other providers mentioned here, but this highly respected provider has amassed an impressive catalog of innovative and thrilling slot games such as Neon Links, Tiki Fruits, and even some Megaways games. Fans of Red Tiger video slots will soon be able to play a few new gems which will be released soon. These include:

Hot Hot Chilli Pot.

Wild Expedition.

Hammer Gods.

Beriched.

Fortune House Power Reels.

Microgaming

Microgaming was the first provider to have its games featured at a real-money online casino, and they now boast a massive collection of games with over 800 titles. Immortal Romance, Thunderstruck II, and Wheel of Wishes are among their most notable slots. Microgaming also has an expansive progressive network that features progressive slots like the ever-popular Mega Moolah which currently holds the record for the largest progressive slot payout.

2021 was another busy year for Microgaming. Over the past year, they have released dozens of new slot games including:

Joyful Joker Megaways.

Blazing Mammoth Epic Strike.

Odin’s Riches.

Elven Gold.

Thunderstruck Wild Lightning.

Summary

There are always new slots to play. If you like what you see at this link https://www.askgamblers.com/online-casinos/reviews/rocketplay-casino, then give them a visit to play many of the new slot games listed above.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...