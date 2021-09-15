Ten things to do in Germany

Travel frees your soul from your normal, everyday routine. It allows your horizons to be expanded and eyes to be opened to new experiences. Germany is an excellent place to visit any time of the year. Because of the tremendous amount of activities Germany offers, it may be difficult to find specific things to do. Do not worry, we have found 10 things to do in Germany, so read the full post here and enjoy traveling to Germany like you never have before.

1. The Black Forest

Fairytales offer us a glimpse into a mystical world of magic and wonder, but have you ever wondered where exactly these places were inspired from. You can find inspiration throughout the world for stories, but time and time again, The Black Forest in Southern Germany is the setting where many of these stories were based in. This 11,000 square km forest is full of nature’s beauty and is sure to bring back that inner child you have been missing. Biking, hiking, and photography are common activities in The Black Forest.

2. Do Not Miss Octoberfest

Many countries have adopted Octoberfest throughout the world, but when in Germany, why not check out the original place where it all began. Munich, Germany is home to the original 16 to 18 day beer drinking event. Bar after bar along the streets of Munich pulls you in with fun, excitement, and a lot of German beer, so even if you are not a fan of crowds, after a few drinks, you will dance with the locals and hoards of tourists that venture to this place each October.

3. Rothenburg ob der Tauber

The Black Forest may be an area where fairytale creatures roam, but what about humans in all those stories? If they live anywhere in Germany, it would be Rothenburg ob der Tauber. This city is located in the Bavarian region and is like walking through a true fairytale village. No matter if you have children on with you on your travels of just adults, walking around the streets of this fairytale inspired city is truly magical.

4. Upper Middle Rhine Valley

When you think of Germany, you might envision endless beer on tap and you would be correct, but this spirit is not the only one you can expect to find in Germany. German wine is world renowned and the Upper Middle Rhine Valley is the perfect place to sample some of the best German wine the country offers. The location of the Upper Middle Rhine Valley extends into both Switzerland and France and Germany, so it is a great place for those who want to tour the best vineyards in the region.

5. Berlin Philharmonic

Getting tickets to events at the Berlin Philharmonic can be difficult, but it is worth the effort. The Berlin Philharmonic hosts a variety of musical and theatrical events throughout the year and securing a ticket is on every music lover’s bucket list. The building itself has been uniquely designed to emphasize the rich sound of an orchestra, so events here are nothing short of amazing.

6. The Palace of Tears

History is everywhere in Germany and unfortunately, not all of it is perfect. Germany was the site of the Berlin Wall that split east and west Germany during the Cold War. History buffs flock to see the remains of the wall, but for a more impactful glimpse into the past, visit the Palace of Tears. This small museum offers a look at that specific time in history and celebrates the human spirit and what adversity from the past can teach us about the hope of the future.

7. The Berlin Zoo

Animal lovers rejoice when they walk through the gates at the Berlin Zoo. This zoo is not your average, everyday tourist trap, but one of the largest zoos in the area. The Berlin Zoo lovingly cares for over 14,000 animals put on display for travelers to see. When the weather is nice, visitors stroll through this epic zoo featuring polar bears and animals from across the globe.

8. Lubeck for Marzipan

Marzipan can be an acquired taste, but those who like it, truly love it and the best marzipan in the world is said to be made in Lubeck. Not only are they said to have the best, but this delicious treat was supposedly invented in Lubeck. You can still purchase hand crafted marzipan from Niederegger, a store that has been in continuous operation since 1806. If you love almonds and sugar, you will love marzipan, so make the trip to Lubeck and sample the best in the world.

9. Wernigerode

Not everyone may have heard of Wernigerode, but this city of only 35,000 people is full of a robust place to soak up true medieval culture. Wernigerode Castle is the gem of this beautiful city and is perched over 300 ft above Wernigerode offering amazing views of the town below. Wernigerode is home to the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world. The bridge stretches a staggering 458 meters and brings tourists 100 meters over Rappbode Dam.

10. Zugspitze

Germany is home to some of the most amazing slopes in the world and if you are interested in snow boarding or snow skiing, Zugspitze is the place to go. Zugspitze is the tallest snow-capped mountain in Germany and is one of the most famous ski resorts in the country.

Traveling to Germany is an enjoyable experience and one that should not be missed. One visit to this amazing country and you will certainly be back time and time again. We have explored these 10 locations for the best Germany offers for tourists, but keep in mind, this is only a sampling of what Germany has in store for you and your travels.

