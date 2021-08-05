The best and worst book to film adaptation

Despite being considerably bigger than it was decades ago, the film industry remains fundamentally tied to the book industry. Some adaptations based on books have been well made, and others have been terrible.

What makes a good film adaptation?

We can apply the question in two different contexts: the film industry as a whole and the book industry. Both have their pros and cons, but ultimately what matters is what the majority of the population views as a ‘good’ adaptation. Betway Casino has listed several successful book-to-film adaptations that have done well. Keeping the film true to the book is the best move while allowing minor changes to make it fit the film format and keep the atmosphere of the novel intact.

The best book to film adaptation

There is one, of course, that stands out from all the rest, and that is the James Bond books. From Dr. No to GoldenEye, the books have delivered some of the best spy thrillers of all time. The Bond movies take the ideas of Ian Fleming’s novels and use them to produce some of the best and most iconic film adventures of all time. Bond has always been popular and its character was written very well. All notable films of the past like Dr. No to You Only Live Twice were portrayed exceptionally well. Although many would argue that James Bond film series do not follow the same sequence of books. That is true, however, it has worked very well and people have loved it.

In this case, even if the film is not based on the novel, it still worked. The film Skyfall does not have any connection to any James Bond story or novel previously published by Ian Fleming. As Quantum of Solace did with Casino Royale, Skyfall does not continue where the last film ended. Cinematographer Roger Deakins turned every action scene into a work of art, whether it was Bond’s silhouetted fight sequence or the helicopter attack on his childhood home. With Daniel Craig’s commitment to the Bond Character, people have loved every bit of it.

The worst book to film adaptation

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey You probably already know about how Peter Jackson, who at the time was known only for The Lord of the Rings movies, was tapped by Tolkien Enterprises to adapt the novel in 2005. At the time, Jackson expressed his own dissatisfaction with the book (“It is great and fun reading, but the movie is just boring”). He made many changes to the story, like leaving out one key character (Sauron) or reducing a large part of the story to a fight between one of the two main characters, instead of having the story unfold on a much wider scale. Notable changes were missing from the book during adaptations of the first four Percy Jackson books, although they are quite popular among younger readers. In my opinion, JRR Tolkein’s Hobbit was not a faithful one.

Conclusion

These are just my opinion, and opinion can differ. In this article, I have discussed the best and worst film adaptations from a book’s original text. What I found intriguing was it does not matter whether a film adaption is a fair adaptation or not, we can still reach a valid conclusion and look at the main pros and cons of certain film adaptations. If you have any questions or comments, feel free to leave them below.

