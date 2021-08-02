How to play in a casino without becoming addicted

There is nothing wrong with leaving your comfort zone and taking a little risk. However, gambling is really addictive and players want to come back to the casino again and again. What happens when gambling starts to interfere with your daily life? Safe playtime and a healthy adrenaline rush are gradually being replaced by obsessive-compulsive behaviors that can lead to severe addiction and impair your quality of life. How to prevent this from happening? Let’s find out!

Gambling Addiction Is Not a Fate

The possibilities of modern casinos impress fans of gambling, and many try to experience all the available advantages of the Pragmatic Play NZ on their own. Most often, players quickly turn into addicted people if they do not understand the gameplay. To change the negative result of the game, you need to take into account all the nuances, analyze the game, and always practice in free slot machines.

It is also important to understand that not everyone can become addicted. On average, about 15% of all the players turn into addicted gamblers. Moreover, these people can become addicted to any hobby. Therefore, it is worth learning to consider the game as your hobby, which does not fill your life at 100%.

To combat addiction, online casino limits are used, therefore, users are recommended to pay attention to them. Having established the necessary restrictions, you can forget about the possibilities of developing addiction and play your game in the most comfortable atmosphere. Meanwhile, some people are forced to take more serious steps to counter their gambling addiction.

What Is Self-exclusion?

If you have some signs that indicate a problem with gambling, such as a lack of control over your gambling habits and an inability to limit the time you spend at online casinos, self-exclusion can help you. However, it will work only if you use the services of licensed platforms. This procedure can even be used preventively as a precautionary measure. Self-exclusion limits any behaviors that can lead to online gambling addiction. By choosing this method, a person agrees to be banned for a predetermined period of time.

The self-exclusion procedure is simple:

Online casinos are obliged to provide a separate Responsible Gaming section with clear information on how to initiate self-exclusion. First of all, study this section – the whole procedure should be described there.

The first step is to suspend your account for a short period of time or even close it permanently so that you don’t get addicted.

As a rule, the exclusion means the lack of access to the online gambling site for at least six months or more, while the identity of the individual is confirmed by the provision of a photo.

There is also a complete exclusion from all marketing and advertising-related databases.

A partial limitation is also possible. The scheme and duration of the game are pre-set in the personal profile, without the possibility of canceling this before the set date.

If you feel unsafe regarding your passion for gambling – do not hesitate to use this method.

