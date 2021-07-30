Poker Edge, a must-read book to improve your poker game

Poker is a card game that requires the use of strategies and techniques in order to beat other players and pocket the money. It includes several variations and formulas, the most famous of which are played with 52 cards. Of course, you will need to use tricks to earn your opponent’s chips. There are several solutions available to you for this: forcing them to give up or making the highest 5-card combination. Becoming a poker ace cannot be improvised. If you want to get started with this game, you can play casino online but don’t hesitate to read the book Poker Edge by David Borrat.

Poker Edge, the Poker Bible

Poker Edge clearly explains to you the most advanced theories of modern poker to optimize your game and win poker tournaments quickly. Do you want to reach more final tables and be able to beat the best players? Raise your level and boost your winnings with the best winning concepts described in the Poker Edge book. Discover the keys to approaching each stage of your multi-table poker tournaments. David Borrat, poker coach and experienced online player teaches you how to use a modern game to raise chips in tournaments while minimizing the risks. From the advantages of smallball to aggressive wide play, he’s been with you from your preparation to the final heads-up. If you are looking to become a professional poker player, this book is for you and you will find all the answers to your questions here. This book is prefaced by François Montmirel, author of the bestseller Poker Cadillac. It also contains an exclusive interview with Aubin Cazals, young WSOP world champion who shares his secrets to success after winning his first WSOP bracelet. In the poker jungle, everything you need to know about tournament poker is available in this book. Position, isolation, block theories, squeeze, floating, bluff, heads-up, tells, bankroll management, zen attitude, you will know everything you need to know to approach your game effectively. Get ahead of your opponents and don’t wait any longer to win tournament money. If you want to make a lot of money at poker, reading this book seriously is the best thing to do.

About the Author, David Borrat

David Borrat is an online player, particularly successful in Sit and Go Short handed and Heads up, he has also become a formidable poker player. This semi-professional engineer-trained player therefore mainly focuses on online poker. It was by walking through his favourite rooms that he became today’s successful player. As his first book Poker Edge has just released, it is through a rational spirit that often characterizes online players, a good dose of humour and relevance that we discovered the author of this book.

