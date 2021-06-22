How to avoid wasting money on your next holiday

With student budgets now being squeezed more than ever before, making every penny count is vital. You might think that the idea of going on holiday might seem decadent at the moment, especially if your budget is a little low. However, when you realise how much money is needlessly wasted during holidays, it quickly becomes clear that smart spending can make travel affordable for anyone. If you want to avoid wasting a single penny on your next trip, read this essential guide to find out how.

1. Claim Back Everything You Can

The largest purchases when travelling are, of course, flights and hotels. Luckily, these expenditures are covered by laws that allow you to claim compensation if you have received unsatisfactory service. For example, if you’ve experienced a delayed flight from easyJet, one of the least punctual airlines in Europe, then you could get reimbursed. Thanks to specialist services like Flightright, which offer a free online calculator that tells you if you are owed compensation from your delayed easyJet flight, you can claw back every penny you are owed, even from flights up to six years ago.

2. Compare the Comparison Sites

Undoubtedly, you are already used to trawling through flight comparison sites like Skyscanner and Google Flights in the hope of securing a bargain. However, it’s worth noting that even these sites are not neutral comparison services, and that they could be charging you more than you should pay. Instead, you can use a free service like Cheap Flights Finder, which compiles data from all of the major flight comparison sites. Once you have entered a flight that you want, it shows you the rates offered by all of the main sites, all in one place.

3. Don’t Shy Away from Freebies

When you’re in a new country, it can be tempting to behave yourself and not push your luck. However, shyness gets you nowhere, especially if you’re trying to stretch your money further. On holiday there is truly a freebie waiting around every corner, if only you are bold enough to ask for it. When checking into the hotel, ask for a free upgrade and see what they say. Haggle for an extra free goodie at the local market. Ask a local promoter for free nightclub tickets. You may be pleasantly surprised at the response.

4. Stop Wasting Money on Poor Exchange Rates

One of the biggest cash drains when travelling is poor exchange rates. If you’re changing your pounds into euros for your trip to Portugal, where you choose to do it will have a huge impact on the cash you actually have to spend. Airport bureau de change kiosks are notorious for offering some of the worst exchange rates in the world, with studies revealing that they leave holidaymakers up to 10% worst off than if they had used a better exchange service. In the UK, there are a number of bureau de change services that are well-known for offering attractive rates, including Barclay, ASDA, and the Currency Club. Stick to these and avoid airports and post offices.

If you follow these simple tips, you will be able to save some serious cash on your next holiday.

