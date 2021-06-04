The best five inexpensive cities for travel that every student should visit

Most students around the world have to work part-time to help their parents pay tuition fees. College can be expensive. However, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have a good time during these years. You need to travel over the holiday and have fun weekends with your loved ones. To achieve your study goals, it’s important to give yourself a break from your daily routine and enjoy yourself.

There are lots of affordable options available for students out there to ensure that they have a great experience at college. Traveling is one of the best ways to see the world and meet new people. There are lots of cheap places that you can visit and still have a few dollars left to cater to your needs. Here are the top five inexpensive cities that every student should visit.

1. Fiji

Most people consider the Pacific Island destinations as expensive due to the good-looking resorts, delicious foods, and quick services. However, that’s not the case. Fiji is not as expensive as its island neighbors.

While there are expensive resorts in the area, you can easily enjoy the beaches, tasty food, and diving. The locals are warm and friendly. Most airplanes stop at Fiji. Therefore, you’ll find several flight deals to this country. There are lots of cheap guesthouses, activities, and transportation, especially on the islands. Fiji is one of the best destinations for students who are on a budget.

2. Central America

Would you like to visit the ancient ruins, spend a couple of hours in the woods, eat delicious foods with other tourists and surf? There are lots of amazing countries in Central America that you can visit to have a good time as you save your pocket too.

Some of these countries include Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua to name a few. There are many budget hotels in the area that charge around $15 per night and most meals and bus journeys go for $3. You can also find beer for less than $1. On the other hand, Costa Rica and Panama are expensive destinations in Central America. You’ll be required to splash at least $60 a day.

3. South Korea

South Korea is not popular among college students. However, it’s an amazing destination with high-tech, delicious food, and beautiful countryside. You don’t want to think about school when visiting this beautiful nation. Therefore, you need to let professional assignment writers from Edubirdie service work on your assignments while traveling. Assignment writing service is here to help you achieve your academic goals. As you plan for your trip, you can organize with assignment writing and get help for my assignment as soon as possible. Everything is cheap in South Korea. And the best part is, nothing looks the same.

4. Cambodia

Southeast Asia is one of the best regions for students to visit. Cambodia is one of the popular nations in the region that’s not only beautiful but also hospitable and affordable. You can get an air-conditioned room for as low as $20 and street food for less than $3. You’ll also get to travel across the country for $20 only. Spending $50 or more in this region means that you are living large. It’s a cheap, beautiful nation filled with amazing people.

5. China

China has been one of the most fascinating countries for hundreds of years. While most people consider this great nation an expensive destination, it’s one of the cheapest destinations in Asia. However, you need to get out of the city to get good bargains. You’ll find hostels that cost as low as $20 a day. Food goes for around $2 while local transportation in the city is less than a dollar. The country is so cheap when you get out of the cities. China is a great destination for every student to visit.

Conclusion

The world is filled with amazing destinations with warm locals. And the best part is, you don’t need to have lots of resources to visit these destinations. Students on a budget will have a good time while getting the most value for their hard-earned money. Don’t wait till you graduate or get a job to start traveling and seeing the world. Now is the best time to do this because you have everything you need. You are young and energetic. You have lots of time. There will be a time when you won’t have a chance to travel whenever you want. Make the most out of the opportunities that you have at the moment.

