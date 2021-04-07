Top eight casino destinations around the world

With the pandemic nearing the end, most land-based casinos are beginning to operate normally again. While safety measures still need to be respected, travelling to the best traditional casinos is becoming a real possibility now. Getting to unwind all of the bad emotions and anxiety associated with the pandemic is vital for your wellbeing. And what better way than taking a big trip to an excellent casino destination and splashing some money on fun? In case you are not into any travelling you can still try some online casino or simply bet for upcoming Euro 2021.

Here are the 12 best casino destinations with the best venues and a variety of other activity possibilities.

Macau, China

While situated in China, Macau doesn’t have nearly as restrictive gambling laws as the region it’s in. Similarly to Hong Kong, it’s an almost entirely autonomous city that’s sometimes called the Eastern capital of gambling.

The casinos in Macau are on par with the original capital of gambling — Las Vegas. Not only are you able to absorb some of the different cultures of China, but you also get to take part in one of the most exclusive gambling experiences in the world. In fact, almost half of Macau’s revenue is generated by casinos, and it generates the most money compared to any other cities famous for gambling.

The most popular casino is the Venetian Macao, offering 376,000 square feet of gaming space, 3000 guest suites, a golf course, 330 retail shops, and over 30 top-notch restaurants and cafes.

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, often dubbed the Sin City, is the original capital of gambling. There are more than 70 casinos, making for quite the array of different gaming possibilities. The atmosphere can’t be compared to any other city, with flashing lights and tons of people enjoying themselves with countless concerts, nightclubs, restaurants, and live shows.

Contrary to popular belief, Vegas can be a relatively inexpensive location with a massive selection of hotels, from the exclusive five-star establishment to the more modest places.

The most popular casinos include MGM Grand, The Venetian, Caesar’s Palace, and Treasure Island. These places will provide you with an unforgettable experience like nowhere else.

Reno, Nevada, USA

Reno, while it can’t really compete with the grandiosity of Vegas, it still has quite a bit going for itself with its more calm, low-key atmosphere. Before Las Vegas has risen as the gambling city, Reno was more popular.

With its 20 casinos, there’s a lot of options for you to entertain yourself. If you prefer a less chaotic experience, then Reno might be just the choice. It’s more affordable than Vegas and can often provide just as much fun.

The Biggest Little City boasts some of the most exclusive venues, including the Peppermill and the Eldorado.

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

While New Jersey is not necessarily the place that comes to mind when thinking about casinos, Atlantic City can be considered one of the major gambling cities. Surely not comparable to the scale of, say, Vegas, Atlantic City still does have a lot of possibilities in terms of casinos.

With its reputation a bit damaged by the infamous Trump investments, Atlantic City has made a comeback with various casinos either demolished or bought. Nowadays, it’s one of the top destinations. The industry is booming there, and it’s one of the major driving forces behind the city’s economy.

Boasting nine casinos, Atlantic City provides a diverse experience for anybody keen on traditional gambling. Its gems include the Borgata Casino and Spa, as well as Ceasars and Tropicana.

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Being a city with the longest history of gambling in Europe, Monte Carlo is truly a special place. It’s known for sophisticated venues and stylish, high-class gambling. While small, Monaco’s Monte Carlo can be thought of as the capital of European casinos.

Its 19th-century casinos let you experience gambling as it was back then. Often associated with extremely high stakes, Monte Carlo still has some options for the less affluent gamers. Bay Casino offers one cent bets, and Hotel Ambassador is one of the cheapest in the city while also containing a casino on its premises.

Still, if you’re after a complete, luxurious, and less budget-friendly experience, we recommend Casino de Monte-Carlo. Apart from gambling, Monte Carlo is also the shooting area of multiple James Bond movies, as well as home to Formula One races.

Salzburg, Austria

If you’re keen on baroque architecture, Salzburg might be just the place for you. While it’s not really famous for its casinos, Salzburg offers a surprisingly vast array of establishments for you to enjoy yourself.

Lying within close proximity to the Alps, Salzburg also boasts incredible mountain landscapes. Known for its elegance, the architecture adds to the experience and lets you absorb the European culture like no other place.

The most famous gambling venue is the Casino Salzburg offering world-class cooking in the Klassheim Castle, as well as plentiful gaming opportunities.

Nassau, the Bahamas

If you’re keener on sunny weather and numerous beaches, Nassau has just that. Apart from its beautiful landscape, Nassau goes above and beyond to provide you with the best gambling experience.

The most notable casino is the Atlantis Resort, providing 85 gambling tables with baccarat, Texas Hold’em Poker, craps, roulette and blackjack, as well as high-roller stations and over 700 slot machines. This is also home to one of the world’s biggest poker tournaments, the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.

Baden-Baden, Germany

While Baden-Baden is definitely more associated with spas, it’s home to a casino that is often regarded as the best in Europe. Gleaming with luxury and class, the Casino Baden-Baden is the best place to experience old-school gambling.

Of course, apart from the casino, there are a lot of other activities in Baden-Baden, mostly consisting of its rich and sophisticated spa & wellness resorts. Being a small city with just under 55,000 inhabitants, it’s wildly different from the cities mentioned above.

