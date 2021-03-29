Technology shaking up the gaming industry

If you have been paying attention to the gaming industry over recent years, you’ll know just how much technology has shaken this industry up. Not only are the games more advanced but the technology used to play them has also been innovated so much so that more people are trying video games than ever before.

In this guide, we thought we’d look at some of the technology that has been shaking up the gaming industry. This will cover everything from cloud-based technology and platforms to virtual reality games that you might have tried. Read on to hear more about this.

Cloud Gaming Platforms

Have you ever heard of cloud gaming? This technology is really starting to shake up the gaming industry more recently thanks to the big developers and games companies who are allowing players to make use of it. Cloud gaming platforms are totally different from the regular game cards that you would have purchased in the past. Yes, those are still available but with the cloud gaming platforms, you can try out games without having to go out and purchase them physically.

Additionally, gamers can pay for a subscription package that gives them access to a catalogue of games on the cloud. This reduces costs overall, opens them up to more game choices and also saves on memory on devices. This is something that many gamers have jumped at the chance of having and tons around the world are already signed up to the biggest platforms offering this. Cloud gaming platforms are being touted as the future of gaming.

Live Streaming Technology

Live streaming technology has been around for quite some time now but over the past few years, the games industry has really been shaken up by it in a number of ways. Firstly, live streaming technology can be used to allow players to enjoy games like live blackjack or live roulette at their favourite casino. They’ll feel as though they are really there as the dealer will be playing along in real time.

Additionally, live streaming technology has become useful for video gamers who want to start making money as influencers. They can easily use platforms like Twitch to play their favourite games and stream it to their followers in real time. This has, in turn, also contributed to the esports industry.

Virtual Reality

According to the experts, virtual reality technology is set to continue shaking up the gaming industry over the next few years. In the past, VR tech was something that simply featured in sci-fi movies and over time, more people were able to purchase headsets. Now, this technology is much more mainstream with big brands like Facebook releasing their own devices and headsets.

Over time, it is expected that virtual reality technology will shake up the gaming industry even more as developers start to incorporate this technology into the games that they are creating. While VR headsets are still relatively expensive, this technology could become more affordable, leading to almost every gamer having one in their home to use when they want.

Final Verdict

Without new technology, the gaming industry wouldn’t be where it is today. This industry has been growing and innovating, alongside the interests of consumers. With cloud-based gaming, virtual reality and live streaming technology already taking the world by storm, who knows what the future of the gaming industry around the world could look like?

Make sure to pay close attention to what might happen next as this industry is on track for some big things.

