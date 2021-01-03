Jurassic Park: the surprising differences between the book and the movie

Jurassic Park is one of the most famous blockbuster series in the past decades, and people are already looking ahead to the third installment of the Jurassic World movie series. This one will be called Jurassic World: Dominion, and should be released in 2021.

The franchise had an enormous success, and the previous two movies of the Jurassic World series, Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), grossed a combined $3 billion worldwide.

The original Jurassic Park movie, from 1993, is considered to be the best of them, winning three Oscars. It is also one of the best movies from the ‘90s. But there is much more than just movies.

Jurassic Park inspired comic books, Lego animated projects, many toys, theme park rides, exhibition and live shows, as well as many video games, like Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis (2003), and Jurassic World Evolution (2018), or Lego Jurassic World (2015).

Then the Jurassic Park is also part of the best slot collection. There are several online video slots which were inspired by this dinosaurs story.

But not many fans know that the movie is based on an actual novel with the same name, written by Michael Crichton in 1990. And the action in the book is surprisingly different in many aspects.

So, which are the differences between the book and the movie?

Before reading this, you must know that there are spoilers ahead.

One of the biggest differences is that the end in the novel is much more different, because it is actually the end. In the movies, for example, the dinosaurs were moved from a place to another, and they are as alive and kicking as ever – and that is even after the fifth movie.

In the book, on the other hand, there is no room for a sequel, because there wasn’t any planned. After the survivors escape Isla Nublar, the island is bombed with napalm by the Costa Rican air forces. All the dinosaurs are presumably dead, and Crichton never wrote a sequel to any of his books.

Also, there are significant differences when it comes to the characters. The novel has more characters than the book, and some have a bigger role. Also, many of the characters from the novel are majorly changed in the movie. That means some die in the book and live on the screen, and vice versa.

Another big difference is John Hammond’s character. He is portrayed as a visionary who wants to help, in the movie. But in the book, he is much more ambitious, ignoring what is happening in the park, and becomes a true villain. Ultimately, he gets eaten alive.

Regarding the dinosaurs, we all know their colors from the movie – and there is nothing stringent there. In the novel, however, they are described in different colors. Some are dark yellow with brown stripes, others have black spots, and T-Rex has a rust-like color.

Other differences are the ages of the children Lex and Tim, which are flipped for the movie, and the fate of Doctor Ian Malcom, who survives the attack of the T-Rex in the movie, unlike the book. Also, Dr Grant is much nicer in the novel.

Bottom line, the movie is in many ways different from the book, first because it does leave doors open to future events, but also because there is much less violence comparing to the novel. And another big thing that the movies get it right (for entertaining purposes) is bringing the dinosaurs into the real world, although the novel actually shows the dinosaurs attempting to escape on board of the supply ship.

In the end, the choice between the novel and the movie will be left to the fans, who have the best knowledge of the events.

