Virtual reality gambling: the new trend set to take 2021 by storm

Once a concept confined to Sci-Fi movies, virtual reality has been around a lot longer than you might have thought. According to The Franklin Institute, the term was first used back in the 1980s, when researcher Jaron Lanier began developing the goggles and gloves he believed were needed to experience virtual reality. He, and a host of other visionaries, are to thank for the VR experiences we experience today.

When you think of VR, you may imagine gamers using the technology to fight fictitious monsters and lead second lives across the Internet. But what if you could use VR to gamble? To feel like you’re right there in the casino, at the blackjack table, while actually being sat in your living room? Sounds like something out of a movie again, right? Well actually, it seems like VR and online gambling have finally found each other; creating an incredible, exhilarating casino experience so realistic you’d think you were in Vegas. So let’s take a deeper look into why 2021 is going to be the year of virtual reality gambling:

We still might not be able to visit land-based casinos next year

Depending on the current pandemic and where you live in the world, it might be a long time until your life returns to completely normal. With the surge in the amount of online casinos over the last year, it seems we’re still enjoying gambling at home, and with sites like www.casinosnotongamstop.xyz you can compare online casinos not on the exclusionary site Gamstop and find endless games and slots. That being said, virtual reality offers an exciting ‘upgrade’ to your online gambling experience. The visual quality offered by VR in comparison to standard websites is second-to-none. It is called virtual reality after all. You’ll feel like you’re on the casino floor; the sting of whiskey and cigar smoke billowing overhead. Bliss!

You can save money

As crazy as that sounds, virtual reality gambling will save you money in ways you may not have considered. Just think; no more money on petrol or public transport, no tipping of staff or buying drinks for the barmaids and no need to buy expensive clothes for the dress code. All the money you spend will be going exactly where you want it to go – your favourite casino games.

The possibilities are endless

As much as you may want to return to your usual stomping ground as soon as the restrictions are lifted, why stop there? Imagine a casino on the white sands of the Caribbean, or an under-water casino where mermaids serve you drinks. With virtual reality making technological strides every day, who knows where your next roulette wheel could be?

Virtual reality casinos are already here

If you can’t wait to try out VR casinos, fear not! While they look to be a hot trend in 2021, the good news is they’re already here. A quick search online will give you a rundown of some companies already offering VR gambling, along with some honest reviews. However, don’t forget you will need some kit first before you dive into the VR world. For example, a pair of Oculus Rift goggles will set you back around £399 for a basic pair, but don’t forget to check out sites like eBay, or apps such as Wallapop and Preloved, as you may be able to snag a second-hand pair even cheaper.

The truth is, even though virtual reality has been around for a few decades already, the software is expensive and complex to make, so businesses haven’t been jumping on the wagon overnight. But with the online entertainment industry absolutely booming in 2020, the online gaming and gambling sectors are starting to see the incredible opportunities VR can create for their customers and are finally ready to put their hands in their pockets. We all know how fast technology moves, so 2021 is looking like the year of virtual reality gambling.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...