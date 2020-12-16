Photo albums: the best gift for your forever best friend

A best friend is someone who is loyal and trustworthy, listens to you, supports you, and is there when you need them. A true friendship is something precious that should be cherished and treasured.

If you’re lucky to have found someone who enriches your life, as a true friend, you’ll naturally want this person to be your best friend forever. This is the person you want to spend quality time with. And the companion that you want to create happy memories with, that you can capture as images to be preserved in photo albums.

Photo Albums Of Your Childhood

If your forever best friend is someone you have grown up with, you probably have countless photographs that capture the happy days of your childhood. Everyone loves to browse through photo albums that are filled with photographs that highlight the fun, mood and spirit of carefree times.

Your best friend will love to receive a personalised photo album as a special gift for any occasion. When your friend celebrates a milestone birthday, present them with the unique gift of a beautiful bespoke photo album that transports them back to their childhood.

Raid your family’s photo albums for photographs of you and your best friend getting up to mischief. Dig out those old school photos, photo booth snaps and Polaroid photos. Pick out a selection of photos of the two of you together, and arrange them in chronological order, in the pages of elegant and stylish photo albums. Receiving a customised collection of childhood memories will warm the cockles of your best friend’s heart and strengthen your unbreakable bond.

Special Milestone Photo Albums

Not everyone meets their forever best friend during childhood. Perhaps you met the wonderful person that you value as your best friend later in life, once you had passed a number of milestones. If you met your best friend as an adult, you probably have happy memories of occasions that you have celebrated together, as parents of same age children, neighbours or workplace colleagues.

It’s a lovely idea to create unique personalised photo albums that commemorate a variety of special events in the life of your forever best friend. Milestone birthdays and anniversaries provide the perfect opportunity to present your best friend with a bespoke photo album as a keepsake gift.

If your best friend is about to celebrate a birthday, an anniversary, a promotion, or the birth of a child, show them how much you care by gifting them a token of your love. Present your selection of themed photographic memories in luxury bespoke photo albums, and personalise with comments, captions and anecdotes that bring each photo to life.

Classy Collage Style Photo Albums

Some people find their forever-best friend in a far-flung place that’s a long way from home. You may have met your best friend on holiday, during gap year travel, or when working away from home.

Photo albums are the perfect gift to show your best friend how much you love and cherish your friendship. You don’t even need to have a special occasion or reason to gift your friend a gorgeous handcrafted photo album that is filled with fun fond memories.

Choose a variety of themed photographs and create a collage style presentation in the pages on your personalised photo albums. If you met your best friend while travelling abroad or on holiday, use a travel theme as your photo montage inspiration. Add informative notes about the destination, as well as paper keepsakes and mementoes like maps, tickets, invitations and leaflets to enhance the preserved memories.

The Best Ever Birthday Photo Albums

If your forever best friend is someone who has everything, they may not be the easiest person to buy a birthday gift for. To make a lasting impression that conveys how important the friendship is to you, you can easily create a birthday annual photo album.

Share all of the photographs that highlight the happiest moments from the past year, in a stylish and elegant personalised photo album. Your best friend will be delighted, and appreciative of the time and care that you have taken to create such a special and meaningful birthday gift.

The Ultimate Friendship Photo Album

On the anniversary of the day that you first met, surprise your best friend with a collection of photo albums that are filled with the most special moments that you’ve shared over the years. Tell the story of your friendship in photographs that are meaningful, happy, poignant and funny.

Take your forever-best friend on a trip down memory lane. Dig through your extensive collection of photos and pick out the best ones to feature in the pages of your luxury personalised photo albums.

Create a storyline for your photo album and present the photographs in a timeline order. You can start with the very first picture that you have of the two of you together and continue the friendship story with snaps that feature other people in your lives. You can also group all the snaps of your holidays together, to create a special themed section.

Customise the friendship photo albums by playing with the layouts to create a unique presentation. Add captions and comments to your favourite photos to retell funny stories, and to instantly remind your forever best friend of the happiest days of your life that you spent in their company.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...