What are the best island staycations in the UK?

The UK is often overlooked when it comes to holidays, with a vast number of Brits choosing to jet off abroad instead of staying local. Although, there has recently been a rise in people looking into staycations. In case you hadn’t heard of the word before, it refers to a holiday on your home soil. Some of the best staycation options in the country will appeal to people searching for solitude and remote living in the countryside, and there is no denying that Great Britain boasts some of the best scenery in the world. For the greatest surroundings and a sense of isolation, taking a trip to one of the UK’s islands may be the best option.

Isles of Scilly

The Isles of Scilly have been described as a tropical getaway off the coast of Cornwall, where the climate is worlds apart from other spots in the UK. Indeed, it has an oceanic climate and an average temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius. This makes it the warmest place in the UK by some stretch, with no other spot coming close. However, the archipelago is not the hottest place in summer, and is actually known for having a more agreeable temperature than other places such as London in those months.

It should come as no surprise that this is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the UK, and that 85 percent of the islands’ income is from the industry. It isn’t just the favourable climate and stunning scenery that pulls in holidaymakers from far and wide, though. Indeed, there are other aspects that make this such a much-loved holiday hotspot.

The people of the Isles of Scilly are renowned for having an extremely relaxed culture and way of life. Because of the small population of just over 2000 people, the islands have a community feel to them. And the fact that they are so reliant on tourism there means that the people are friendly and approachable. There are plenty of activities to take part in, from wildlife and marine excursions, to bird watching treks. The diversity of things to do means that visitors have the option of having an adventurous holiday or one of pure relaxation.

The Isle of Man

The Isle of Man is one of the most famous islands around the UK, and it attracts more than 135,000 visitors each year. The 221 square mile piece of land has a temperate climate with mild winters and cool summers. In terms of rainfall, the Isle has a higher amount of precipitation compared to other places in the UK. This shouldn’t put people off, though, as it is home to some incredible locations which make for excellent staycation trips. Along with the main island, the Isle of Man is also made up of a number of smaller islands. These include the Calf of Man, St Michael’s Isle, and St Patrick’s Isle, which is connected to the mainland via a causeway.

For people in search of the ultimate remote staycation, there is even the opportunity to stay in a lighthouse on the Isle of Man. This stunning spot has been described as a fairy-tale location, and is the perfect setting for a staycation with friends. That’s because it sleeps up to ten people, for a highly reasonable price of £71 per person for three nights. For this price, guests have the quaint holiday home which overlooks stunning ocean views all to themselves for the weekend. There is even a private jetty from which you can dive into the sea for a refreshing morning swim.

Isle of Skye

You may be surprised to hear this, but Scotland has a whopping 900 islands in its surrounding seas. This abundance of choice provides plenty of options for island staycations for people in search of a slightly colder climate. The Isle of Skye is a popular spot for a holiday, as this is the largest of the islands that make up the Inner Hebrides. It is renowned for its mountain scenery, with the Cuillin being one of the most awe-inspiring sights in the whole of the UK. This region provides excellent opportunities for walking, camping, and taking photos.

The Isle of Skye, sometimes referred to simply as Skye, is also home to a variety of quaint villages with comfortable and warm bed and breakfasts within. One of the most notable options in terms of places to stay here is the Sky Picture House in Ard Dorch, which boasts stunning views of Loch na Cairidh and has been described as amazingly good by guests. Another option is Duisdale House Hotel, which is a Victorian house with modern décor designed to appeal to couples in search of a romantic getaway.

Anglesey

One of the best-known islands in the British Isles is Anglesey, which is situated off the north-west coast of Wales. It is the largest Welsh island, and the seventh-largest in the UK. This famous island is another spot with an Oceanic climate, resulting in moderate temperatures throughout the year and sporadic rainfall as well. The best time to visit is in the summer months from June to September, though, when the island is at its warmest. Tourism is the main source of income on Anglesey, with agriculture coming a close second.

There are numerous reasons why Anglesey is high up on the list of destinations for people seeking an island getaway without straying too far from the UK. It is known for its culture and heritage, with lush, rolling countryside and ancient monuments for tourists to enjoy. One of the most jaw-dropping sights on the island is the Menai Suspension Bridge, which is an architectural masterpiece. It was built in 1862 by Thomas Telford and is said to be the first modern suspension bridge in the world.

Anglesey is also home to one of the most idyllic lighthouse settings in the world. The South Stack Lighthouse and its surrounding cliffs are like something out of a fantasy written by J.R.R Tolkien. This is one of the prime spots for birdwatching, and visitors are likely to encounter exotic puffins, choughs, and razorbills in the area. It also provides stunning views for miles around. Accommodation on the island ranges from simple camping options to luxury hotels for those in search of a slightly more comfortable stay.

Staycations on UK islands can be ideal for people searching for a remote location for a holiday which is close to home. The common themes of all these places are stunning scenery, fresh air, and an escape from the hustle and bustle. The beauty of the UK is that there is a lot of diversity when it comes to the climates of these islands. In the north, there are wild oceans and slightly harsher temperatures to contend with. Down south, the islands can often resemble the tropical paradises found in Southeast Asia. In terms of accommodation, there is an eclectic mix for holidaymakers to choose from as well. There really is something for everyone.

