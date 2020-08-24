The best cities to visit in India for wanderlust

India is a land of diversity. One can find multiple religions, cultures, and languages co-existing with each other very peacefully. When planning to visit India, it is not a great idea to cover the length and breadth of the country. Instead, one can jot down today’s cities which once earlier served as capitals to some of the greatest empires ever existed. Some of the best cities are listed below.

Agra

The name Agra is synonymous with the Taj Mahal. Touted as one of the seven wonders of the word, the monument holds a lot of rich history. When visiting India, it would be a complete let down if you don’t pay a visit to this architectural marvel. Apart from the Taj Mahal, there are two other heritage sites, namely Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri. The former being the housing of King Shahjahan and the latter being the palace and courts of the Mughal Empire.

Mumbai

One of the fastest developed and hugely populated cities in India, also acclaimed as the financial capital of India. Mumbai is a microcosm of myriad cultures, lifestyles, and history. Situated on the Arabian coast, Mumbai is comprised of a set of different islands. The city was frequented by a lot of travelers and this led to the varied structures that stand in the city today. A lot of buildings and centers, including the super busy Chatrapathi Sivaji Rail Terminus are symbols of the western style of Gothic architecture. One can also find Elephanta Caves situated just a few chilometers away from the city center. Be it the famous Siddhi Vinayak or the Jewish Synagogue, Mumbai has it all.

Ooty

Udhagamandalam commonly known as Ooty situated in the southern state of Tamil Nadu is known by the phrase Queen of Hills. Once you are done visiting some of the busiest cities and breathtaking architectural wonders, it is time for mountain calling. Be it the aromatic tea estate or the beautiful valleys and the deep gorges, Ooty is indeed a feast for both eyes and soul.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry was a French colony in the past. One can find a lot of French structures in the place. The best part of Pondicherry is that it serves as an excellent avenue for those who love water sports and adventure sports. If you wish to spend time on the beaches, then Pondicherry is the best place to be. The beaches are not too crowded, and a lot of resorts dot the place.

When you plan to visit India, choose the kind of places that matches your preferences. Remember that, there is something for everyone who plans to visit India. India has a lot of cities and villages. One can also plan to visit the countryside if they wish to have a look at how India’s rural setting looks like.

