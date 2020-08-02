Whole Lotta Love: the meaning of Led Zeppelin’s outrageous song

Whole Lotta Love is a very famous song by Led Zeppelin, the band that over the Seventies became the rock band par excellence, and the sales of whose records come nowadays calculated in more than three hundred million copies. The song came out in 1969 as the first song on the album Led Zeppelin II, and it’s partly based on ‘You need love’, written by Willie Dixon and recorded by Muddy Waters.

Robert Plant’s version still leaves open-mouthed for the explicit, lubricious references to carnal love. It is important, however, to analyze not only the semantic level of the text but also the way the verses are sung, in addition to the sound frame in which they are inserted. Since the epochal Gibson Les Paul’s riff of that opens the song, in fact, the listener is surprised by the erotic aggressiveness of the fast succession of electric guitar chords played by Jimmy Page, soon dubbed by John Paul Jones’s electric bass. After a few bars, the voice of Robert Plant enters and immediately makes things clear: the woman addressed by the lyrical ego needs a lesson, and this lesson has to do with penetration. He is gonna do what’s he’s got to do, and she needs it.

You need coolin’, baby, I’m not foolin’

I’m gonna send you back to schoolin’

Way down inside honey, you need it

I’m gonna give you my love

I’m gonna give you my love Wanna whole lotta love?

In Whole Lotta Love, you can observe a complementarity of ‘Male’ and ‘Female’ at the lyrics level. Should it be not clear enough that “love” in this song is a metonymy for the male sexual organ, Plant points out he’s planning to give the woman “every inch of /his/ love”. It could sound in the first instance as an intercourse on the verge of rape, where the man is only looking for his own sexual pleasure, but it’s in fact something much more sophisticated. The man who is now pretending to act like a master (“I’m gonna send you back to schoolin’ / You’ve been learnin’”), has actually suffered a lot from his woman’s debauchery (“You been foolin’, baby, I’ve been droolin’”), feeling like a victim of such a powerful erotic drive which makes him physically suffer (“I’ve been yearnin’; I’ve been miss you as hell”). The song’s topic has therefore more to do with sexual drive than with actual intercourse, which is nevertheless strongly emphasized by the lyrics.

You’ve been learnin’, baby, I mean learnin’

All them good times, baby, baby, I’ve been yearnin’

Way, way down inside honey, you need it

I’m gonna give you my love

I’m gonna give you my love Wanna whole lotta love? You been foolin’, baby, I’ve been droolin’

All the good times baby I’ve been miss you as hell

Way, way down inside, I’m gonna give you my love

I’m gonna give you every inch of my love

A sexual yearning so strong to possess its victims and ‘drive them out of their senses’ is a topic you can find in other Led Zeppelin songs, like Black dog and When the levee breaks, which were both recorded for the fourth album.

Let’s go back though to the musical framework of Whole Lotta love. After the first sung lines you have a section that is dominated by sounds which reproduce the dialectics of a sexual communication.

While Page’s guitars move from one channel to the other and Plant’s voice – which seems now to play the woman’s role -acts out a rising erotic passion, the atmosphere gets hotter and hotter thanks to the overdubs that are obtained from a peculiar electronic musical instrument, the Theremin, from which Page gets sounds that, together with John Bonham’s percussion and Plant’s heartbreaking scream “Looove“, mimes the erotic climax’s imminence. When both the snare and the bass drums mark the rhythm of Page’s brief guitar solos, the sonic reproduction clearly suggests the actual moment of a sexual ecstasy. Just after this, Percy repeats his education syllabus and plans an engaging Summer school … but his student seems to outsmart her teacher, since the song finishes with the latter who seems almost overwhelmed by the woman’s erotic vitality, so much that he resumes what he already told her at the number’s first line: “You need coolin’“, that develops into a coarse “Hey, oh, hey, oh, oh, oh, oh, keep a-coolin’, baby“. It’s her, a debauched yet responsible for her own sexual pleasure woman, the one who rules off. The rising anguish of the ‘lyrical I’ let us understand, on the contrary, that the maybe never past times when it was her who indulged in a promiscuous sex life are going to come back, while it will be (again) the male the one who will suffer from a dissatisfied lust.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...