Four underrated gambling movies you must see

Regardless of the number of gambling movies, there are still some that can be considered underrated. These are the hidden gems of cinema that have been forgotten for various reasons. Here are some of them:

Owning Mahowny

To most people, Dan Mahowny is just a polite employee in a Toronto bank, the regular nice guy. However, what he’s managed to hide is his crippling gambling addiction. He’s a bad gambler that owes serious money and steals from the bank’s savings to cover his tracks. One day, he passes the point of no return and his life spirals out of control. This is one of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s spectacular performances.

Bookies

Toby, Jude, and Casey are college students that are tired of losing money at sports betting with the local mob bosses Vincent and Larry. They take matters into their own hands and start a bookmaking business. Eventually, the business becomes so successful that it attracts the attention of the mobsters. The only thing they can do is shut them down.

The Good Thief

Nick Nolte gives a spectacular performance in this movie as Bob, an aging thief. Besides choosing such a peculiar profession Bob also likes to gamble and is addicted to heroin. As his life takes a slow tumble down he plans the last heist of his time so he can retire. But does he make it? You’ll have to watch The Good Thief to find out.

Poolhall Junkies

The story of the movie revolves around Johnny an “ace” of pool that has a dream of becoming a professional pool player. His mentor Joe is keeping him from his dream so when Johnny finds out Joe turned down a pro tour invitation he breaks from him. This angers Joe who sends a couple of guys to beat him up.

After that beating, Johnny is free and lands a boring construction job. He spends most of his time with his brother Danny, who has aspirations to become a hustler. However, Johnny’s hustling past comes back when he meets Mike, his girlfriend’s wealthy uncle. They start hustling some of his business associates.

All that time, Joe has been training his protégé Brad who is a lot better than Johnny. The movie ends with a face-off between the two, but you’ll have to watch it to see who turns out on top.

