David Bowie: the faces, the characters and all his alter ego

David Bowie has traveled decades of musical and cinematographic history, continually rewriting himself and his art, also lending himself to sometimes arduous cinematographic roles. Today we retrace his path through the transformations and characters he interpreted, both as a musician and as an actor.

Major Tom

Although not a real character that appeared physically, Space Oddity‘s Major Tom (1969) is a first approach by the singer to a fictitious version of himself that will be more and more constant in the following years.

Ziggy Stardust

Ziggy Stardust is certainly among the most famous faces of David Bowie, the one that allowed him to establish himself in the world charts. It also marks the beginning of his Glam phase in 1972.

Halloween Jack

Halloween Jack is the other character that Bowie plays in his Glam period, after Ziggy’s “death”, making him live in Diamond Dogs (1974).

Thomas Jerome Newton

Played by David Bowie in the film The Man Who Fell to Earth (1975), Thomas is a cold and glacial alien, perfectly interpreted by the artist.

The Thin White Duke

The White Duke is next step: in 1976 Bowie takes the characteristics of the alien Thomas Newton to the extreme.

Paul Ambrosius von Przygodski

Bowie this time is a Prussian officer who ends up being a gigolo.

John Blaylock

In The Hunger (1983) he plays the part of the protagonist’s vampire companion.

Jack Celliers

In 1983 David Bowie stepped into the shoes of a soldier in the film Furyo.

Jareth

In 1986 he played the Goblin King in Labyrinth.

Vendice Partners

In Absolute Beginners (1986) he also contributes in making part of the famous soundtrack.

Pontius Pilate

In The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) he is the Roman prefect.

Nathan Adler

The investigator of the 1995 album Outside is yet another example of David Bowie’s ability to cover continuously changing characters.

Andy Warhol

In 1996, in Basquiat, he offers his face for the characterization of Andy Warhol.

Nikola Tesla

In 2006 he played the role of the visionary inventor in The Prestige.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...