What education is needed for a career in marketing?

All businesses with no exception engage in marketing in some form or other. Let us say, a beauty salon might want to launch a successful ad campaign, a travel operator might want to figure out exactly what motivates clients to take particular trips, or an educational institution might want to advertise its programs to drive its student recruitment. All of these wants can be effectively satisfied by experts specializing in different areas of marketing. Read on to find out more about existing career options and what paths one can choose from to get there.

Finish high school

It is impossible to build a lucrative career in this field without a bachelor’s degree and, for some cases, a graduate one is required or recommended. In fact, to pursue one of the mentioned degrees, prospective marketers have to complete high school first. While most high school classes do very little with marketing, solid math and English skills are usually obtained within school settings.

In addition, those who are planning on building a career in this field should also don’t miss any opportunity to join a club promoting business or means of communication. By doing so, students can try their hand at marketing before deciding on what degree to pursue upon their graduation. Kids, by training their leadership competencies, can also learn about promos and marketing itself.

Earn a bachelor’s degree diploma

It is something that no professional marketer can do without; therefore, pursuing one is an essential, if not required, step to take. For youngsters, to receive this degree, it usually takes 4 years.

Since marketing is only a part of business studies, there are degrees concerning marketing particularly and those coming only with a marketing emphasis. What diplomas to stick to depend on the area learners are intended to specialize in.

Work as an intern

For fresh grads, completing an internship is another step to take if they want to obtain postgrad employment much easier. Not only does this give them invaluable practical experience, but this also allows recently graduated marketers to establish contacts with prospective employers and expand their circle; you never know when particular connections can come in useful on your professional path. It is possible to do an internship either during your holidays or upon your graduation.

Gain relevant work experience

Rome was not built in a day. Keep this in mind when taking your first entry-level job. The experience a real job can give you cannot be compared to an internship. When aspiring marketers are planning on pursuing a graduate degree or filling a more advanced and responsible position, then they should consider taking an entry-level job as a great chance to earn that invaluable work experience.

This sort of jobs engages marketing assistants, associates, analysts, and specialists. If you decide on taking one, then you should be sure that you will be provided the needed help with collecting and analyzing data, as well as performing other tasks, from others until you gain enough experience to carry out all of your duties on your own.

Pursue a graduate degree if required

All people are different and so are their professional goals and plans for the future. According to your ambitions, you may need to receive a graduate degree sooner or later. You will surely need one if you are planning on taking on an upper leadership or managerial position. In plain English, those who want to become chief officers or VPs of sales will need a master’s degree.

While there are lots of degree options, an M.B.A. degree is highly recommended for those tending to reach a pinnacle in their careers. Other options are more concentrated on specific aspects, including Internet and sports marketing. If you are intended to start your path to becoming a scientific officer or professor, then be ready that a Ph.D. will be required.

So, if becoming an assistant is the limit of your ambition, then you can do with a post-secondary education pretty well. However, if you want to move further up to your career ladder rather than cruising around the city, answering the phone, and booking hotels, then you will surely have to pursue at least a bachelor’s degree. The latter will allow you to have a long-term professional life with much room for improvement. When taking a four-year course, you will have many opportunities to perfect your English and train the competencies that will let you succeed in such a fast-changing, demanding world.

