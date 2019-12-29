Why Keanu Reeves is just the coolest guy of Hollywood

Keanu Reeves, the star of The Matrix, Speed ​​and John Wick, has been one the most popular actors of the planet for many years now. The devotion for this man recently took proportions close to delirious.

The actor has lent his voice and his traits to Johnny Silverhand, one of the characters of the new game Johnny Cyberpunk 2077. We see him everywhere, he earned the affection of millions of fans thanks also to his personality. Generous but without pride, he doesn’t sponsorize his good actions, such as the charity donations he makes regularly (no, surely he’s not stingy). He has a strong and enigmatic personality, with the right amount of oddity that makes him so fascinating.

He tries to protect his private life too. A famous image of Keanu is known as “Sad Keanu”: it dates back to 2010 and shows him sitting on a park bench with his gaze on the void, while eating a sandwich. A scene considered sad, while perhaps the actor was simply enjoying some moments alone by himself.

Sad Keanu

This is what his fans love: his human side. He is a normal person. At 55, the artist is in perfect shape, an immortal with an anti-age formula that nobody knows, simply because it doesn’t really exist.

Keanu Reeves is very committed to achieving the highest success in his different roles. In The Matrix, for example, he spent four months with the choreographer, training himself for different martial arts. For John Wick he trained intensely, learning a new form of ju-jitsu. He also became a good shooter worthy of a true US Marine: take a look at the video of his training for John Wick 3 with Halle Berry.

His last work involved him with Spongebob, with release scheduled for spring 2020. The Canadian actor plays Sage, a character who will accompany Spongebob in his adventures.

The trailer is really hilarious: Keanu Reeves’ face, in flesh and blood and not in animated version, appears to Spongebob and to his friend Patrick, inside a sphere. “Hello. Call me Sage. I’m made out of sage and I’m a sage, so it works out pretty well.”

He certainly isn’t a person who gets attached to just a single role: he’s fine experiencing different parts for movies, with the right dose of courage.

Keanu Reeves is one of the coolest guy on the planet. Many describe him this way. To sum up: he is a successful man, endowed with good irony, solitary and adventurous. And in the eyes of the rest of the world, nobody is like him.

