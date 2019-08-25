Those funny posters that NASA makes for every mission

It could sound like a fake news, but believe it or not, it’s very true. And for who discovers it for the first time, it could be one of the most exhilarating things he never heard regarding NASA.

Since the first mission of the International Space Station in 2000, each NASA launch is accompanied by the classic group photo of the crew. Group photos that will then form the official poster of that mission, a way to celebrate every single stage of NASA research progress. Often the posters are also exhibited in some US government facilities.

At one point, however, at NASA they got tired of the classic ritual photos and decided to add some spices to this routine. In addition to the classic formal photos, the astronauts have decided to parody the posters of famous films and the result is exhilarating.

Below is a rundown of the funniest posters. The complete archive is obviously on the official NASA website.

