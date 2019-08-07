David Lynch: the coffee commercial directed as Twin Peaks episodes

The video you find below are available online since a while, but it makes totally sense that you discover them only now, after the release of the third season of Twin Peaks. Fair enough: if you are open to curiosity and oddities, here’s one of those cases that you can’t miss: the Japanese commercial of Georgia Coffee, a cold coffee can product from a brand that had the brilliant idea of involving David Lynch himself and asking him to direct a series of mini-ads as if they were episodes of Twin Peaks. Including Agent Cooper and The Log Lady.

Four short episodes that include the original score and an extract of the opening titles, with the famous investigator trying to interpret the evidence of an investigation that will lead him the Japanese version of Laura Palmer. Always with a sip of Georgia Coffee in each episode. For David Lynch fans, and not only for them.

