The best sci-fi movies about artificial intelligence

Computer scientist John McCarthy was the first to talk about artificial intelligence, referring to those machines able to replicate our learning and our cognitive abilities.

Great progress has been made in this field in recent decades. The idea of ​​the neural networks inspired by our brain is the most significant: structures similar to human interconnected neurons are simulated within a computer. If the machine fails, the neural path linked to the error is weakened or suppressed, if it’s successful the neural path is strengthened. Exactly like our brain works.

The machine thus independently learns from its mistakes, without being programmed in the traditional way.

In 1996 a Deep Blue calculator won a chess game against the world champion Kasparov. It was the first time for a machine.

Today, other models have been developed and the algorithms are now able to make the robot perform complex operations such as moving independently in space or talking in order to suggest solutions and desires.

As in the Interstellar movie, in the latest NASA space mission Luca Parmitano and the other astronauts interact with a robotic Intelligence named Cimon. Parmitano said:

“Cimon has access to a huge database of data and will be able to read our facial expressions and interpret them. So the idea is that this presence on board is able to help us in daily activities, even as a simple company, and will guide us in the technical solution of the tasks on board. “

A universal Code of Conduct on Artificial Intelligence is still on the works. The goal is to define the limits and priorities of every A.I.: artificial intelligence must not harm humanity but must protect physical, psychological and financial security. A technological theme that also has social, economic and philosophical implications.

Below you can find the best films ever made on the Artificial Intelligence topic, sorted by release date:

2001: A Space Odissey (1968)

Blade Runner (1982)

Terminator (1984)

Robocop (1987)

Bicentennial Man (1999)

The Matrix (1999 – 2003)

A.I. – Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Minority Report (2002)

I, Robot (2004)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Wall-E (2008)

Eva (2011)

The Machine (2013)

Interstellar (2014)

Transcendence (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultrons (2015)

Humandroid (2015)

Ex Machina (2015)

Ready Player One (2018)

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...