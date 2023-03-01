Nicolas Cage & Pedro Pascal car scene: what’s the movie?

We know it, social networks are a perfect reason to trigger new curiosities over things that otherwise would be forgotten. One of the most significant cases of 2023 is a short scene that has been reused multiple times on TikTok: you see two recognizable faces, Nicolas Cage (Con Air, Face/Off) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last Of Us), in the car, with two opposite expressions that raised the creativity of TikTok users. Not everybody knows the movie from which the scene is taken: let’s discover it.

You can watch one example of a TikTok video using that scene here.

The car scene with Nicolas Cage & Pedro Pascal viral on TikTok: what’s the movie?

The movie with Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, and the car scene that went viral on TikTok in 2023 is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, released in 2022. You can watch the original scene in the video below.

As you can immediately notice, the song you hear in the background is different: in the movie, the song is a big blues classic, Blues In the Dark, played by Jimmy Rushing and the Count Basie Orchestra already in the 1930s (you can listen to it in full streaming here), whereas most of the TikTok videos play the song Make Your Own Kind Of Music, released by Mama Cass in 1969 (you have it here).

Using a different song is part of the creative talent of TikTok users: while you switch from Nicolas Cage’s hallucinated face to Pedro Pascal’s hilarious gaze, the latter seems to be the coronation of the free spirit behind that scene. Creators have used this dichotomy to express something that unexpectedly ruins our plans.

For the most curious: the expressions you see in the movie are the effect of LSD, taken by the two characters before starting the trip. The different faces represent two possible reactions to the drug.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a comedy movie where Nicolas Cage plays a fictional version of himself. At the movie’s beginning, Nick plans to retire from his career and then accepts an offer that implies meeting Javi, interpreted by Pedro Pascal, a Spanish billionaire who wants Nicolas Cage at his birthday party.

Once again, TikTok strikes for its ability to surprise and depict feelings and impressions in the funniest way.

