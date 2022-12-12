Bo Burnham, Microwave Popcorn: the TikTok trend song

Microwave Popcorn is one of the many funny songs by American comedian and singer Bo Burnham. It was published in 2022 in his album The Inside Outtakes, which collects tracks he wrote while working on his movie Inside (available on Netflix) and then left out of the vision. Curiously enough, the song became viral on TikTok at the end of 2022, and that’s why people started looking for it again, trying to understand what’s hidden behind the lines “I put the packet on the glass” and “the door to the microwave,” looking for the original music. In this article, we will explain everything, and you’ll also find the complete song lyrics at the end.

Bo Burnham, Microwave Popcorn: the song behind the viral trend on TikTok

The song used by TikTok creators in the viral trend at the end of 2022 is Microwave Popcorn by Bo Burnham. You can stream the track in its full version below.

It’s a funny, creative track written by the American comedian for his movie Inside and then excluded. Still, it became part of The Inside Outtakes, the set of unreleased tracks he wrote while working on that movie. You can stream all The Inside Outtakes songs here on Spotify.

TikTok’s creators fell in love with the song, especially the part where Bo Burnham talks with himself, describing how he puts the popcorn in the microwave, getting nervous because “the other person” doesn’t understand. This snippet has been reused on TikTok to describe the situations when you explain something to someone, and they don’t understand, perhaps lacking attention. You can find here the long list of TikTok videos using this song.

The specific lyrics you hear on TikTok videos are the following:

I put the packet on the glass (What glass?)

The little glass dish in the microwave (Got it)

I close the door (Which door?)

The door to the microwave! What is wrong with you?!

Listening to the whole song, you have the feeling of watching a frustrating situation where the comedian is talking to himself, struggling to make popcorn in the microwave. He ends up burning them; then he discovers a “popcorn” button and realizes the mistake he’s made. All that is sung as a real, famous American rapper would do.

You can read the full lyrics of Microwave Popcorn by Bo Burnham below.

Discover other viral TikTok trends on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Could you turn my up headphones? Turn up my head- or

I’m the only one in here, so, I’m gonna turn up my own headphones, for myself. Thank you! You’re welcome

Tryna make microwave popcorn

In a microwave

I am on that wave

I am on that wave

Tryna make microwave popcorn

I take the packet out the plastic (Takin’ out the plastic, brrt)

Reading the directions on the back of the package (Ooh)

Orville Redenbacher, you’re a savage (You a savage)

So let’s get crackin’ (Tryna make microwave, ayy)

I put the packet on the glass (What glass?)

The little glass dish in the microwave (Got it)

I close the door (Which door?)

The door to the microwave! What is wrong with you?!

You follow all the rules when you’re a studious guy (Step one)

Insert the packet, set the power to high

Cook for one and a half minutes to two and a half minutes (Mm, kind of a wide range)

Tryna make microwave popcorn (Bippity bippity bop)

In a microwave (Brrt)

I am on that wave

I am on that wave

Tryna make microwave popcorn

The popcorn’s done (Thank God!)

I open up the door, I take it out

Ooh, ah, chhh, g**amn, that’s hot (Super hot!)

Makes sense (I burnt my fingies)

I open up the packet (The packet)

It smells smoky and the kernels are black, s**t (No!)

I burned it (No!), I burned it (For real?)

Yes, for real-- Do you think you’re helping by saying all this? (Tryna make microwave)

I’m givin’ up (I’m done cookin’ popcorn)

I’ma eat a bag of Skinny Pop (It’s already popped!)

I look back at the microwave, wait a minute

How’d I miss this button? There’s a button and the button says

“Popcorn” (Oh, no!)

On the microwave (There was a button that said popcorn?!)

I am on that wave

I am on that wave (I shoulda hit that button) (Brrt)

Tryna make microwave popcorn (Tryna, make, micro, wave) (Bippity bippity bop) (Jiffy Pop)

In a microwave (Guys, stop) (Tryna, make, micro, wave) (Agh, got a kernel in my throat, aghhh) (Brrt)

I am on that wave (Guys, get off--) (Tryna, make, micro, wave) (Brrt, brrt)

I am on that wave (Everyone’s talking at the same time; can everyone just shut— Shut— Shut up!) (…Christmas ornaments) (Movie theater butter)

Tryna make microwave popcorn