Who’s Renard Spivey, the TV bailiff who killed his wife

The story of Renard Spivey is curious: he was arrested for the murder of his wife back in 2019, and his identity created some buzz because many people knew him for his participation as a bailiff in a famous American TV show. Still, years later, people discover his story again and want to know more about it: in this article, we will recap the peculiar case of the TV bailiff who killed his wife.

Renard Spivey, the TV bailiff who killed his wife: the full story & updates

Renard Spivey played the role of the Bailiff from 2012 to 2019 in the famous American TV show Justice For All, with Cristina Perez as the Judge. People followed him for this role until that year. Then in July 2019, Spivey was arrested for the murder of his wife, Patricia Spivey.

According to the information shared with the media, Renard and Patricia often argued in those months (Patricia’s brother confirmed it to the police). The reasons were mainly the use of steroids by Renard and the suspects about possible infidelity.

The episode occurred on 19 July 2019. Renard himself called the police that night, explaining that he accidentally shot his wife. According to the reconstruction he presented to the police, Patricia was arguing with him again that night, and at some point, she reached for a gun and shot Renard in the leg. As a reaction, Renard took the gun from her hands and shot her twice, killing her. He immediately called the police, explaining what had happened.

As a result, Renard was convicted of murder, and he’s now serving a 14-year sentence in prison. The end of the 14 years will be in 2033, and no news has emerged recently about the case.

Given the absence of recent news, we can assume that Renard Spivey is quietly serving his sentence. Nevertheless, his case becomes viral again from time to time as the story of the TV Bailiff who killed his wife.

