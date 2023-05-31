The Best Underdog Films on Netflix

Everybody loves an underdog story, and they’re the perfect antidote to a low mood. Whether you’ve had a rough day at work, you’re struggling to excel in your sport of choice, or you’re feeling in any way like you’re fighting an uphill battle, the story of the success of an underdog can sometimes be enough to get you out of that slump. So, if you feel like you need some inspiration, this selection of films available to stream on Netflix is guaranteed to warm the soul.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

You can always count on Will Smith to put on a tear-jerking performance, and The Pursuit of Happyness is no exception to the rule. In this film, that’s based on a true story; Will plays the part of Chris Gardner.

Chris is struggling to sell X-ray machines that he believes could revolutionize the lives of doctors. Through lack of sales and the breakdown of his relationship, Chris eventually becomes homeless, and so does his young son. The pair have to sleep in homeless shelters and rush to meetings to sell Chris’ machines to get them back on their feet.

It is truly heart-wrenching to see father and son struggling so hard to make it through life. However, Chris’ never say die attitude eventually lands him a job as a stockbroker. Before long, Chris goes from strength to strength and climbs out of poverty, giving his son the life he always said he deserved.

Dream Horse (2020)

Many of the best underdog stories involve sporting success, and Dream Horse is no different. This film tells the story of the shared dream of a group of people who frequent a Welsh pub. Together with the landlady, they each scrape together some money and chip in to buy a foal that they hope would one day win a race.

It would be a long wait before the colt could be sent off for training, but everything looked promising by the time he was. Despite his very average pedigree and less than glamorous start to life, the syndicate have high hopes for racing success. As it turns out, Dream Alliance goes on to win several races, including the most important National Hunt race in Wales: The Welsh National.

While the story of Dream Alliance seems too incredible to be real, this did actually happen! If you’re hoping history will repeat itself and another underdog will take the title in the Welsh National this year, you’ve got a little while to wait.

With that said, some bookmakers are already taking ante-post bets on who will take the win in the biggest race in Wales. If you want to get involved, then using one of the many free horse racing bets available at the moment means that you won’t have to wager your own money.

Rocky (1976)

When it comes to classics of the underdog genre, Rocky is the undisputed champion. This film tells the story of an Italian-American debt collector who spends every spare five minutes training at local boxing clubs. Despite his dedication and passion, Rocky has yet to win a match of any importance.

In a terrifying turn of events, the heavyweight champion of the world, Apollo Creed, decides to fight an unknown boxer, and Rocky is the one who’s chosen. After accepting the challenge, Rocky begins preparations for the big fight.

With his trainer Mickey and his lover Adrian by his side, Rocky undergoes gruelling preparations for the match. Before long, his efforts catch the public’s attention, who all rally around him ahead of the fight. The fight is scheduled for New Year’s Day, and Rocky is ready. He lasts all fifteen rounds against Apollo Creed, and though he doesn’t win, this story shows the lengths that it’s possible to go to, even when you’re up against a seemingly undefeatable opponent.