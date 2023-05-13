Lil Durk & J. Cole, All My Life: the lyrics & meaning

Lil Durk teams up with J. Cole in the song All My Life, track 3 of his album Almost Healed, released in May 2023, and it’s a burst of relevant content for fans. In the song, the two American rappers talk about their lives and current points of view on the rap scene, sending some critical messages about how society and media work. Let’s analyze together the song’s meaning. You’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Lil Durk’s All My Life below.

Lil Durk - All My Life ft. J. Cole (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

All My Life: the lyrics & their meaning

In All My Life, Lil Durk and J. Cole reflect on the current state of their lives, the music scene, and their success. Lil Durk thinks back to his early years, growing up in one of the most challenging ghettos of the United States, and admits that for all his life, people never thought he could make it. But he did, and now he sings about it with another rap legend.

It’s a self-celebration for all his efforts to get where he is now. In the chorus, he reminds everybody that he overcame his past and he’s now clean, famous, and realized.

All my life

They been tryin’ to keep me down

All this time

Never thought I would make it out

They couldn’t break me, they couldn’t break me

They couldn’t take me, thеy couldn’t take me

All my life

They been tryin’ to keep me down

He’s perfectly aware of his roots. He had some problems with justice in the past, and people still remember it. But he worked so much on himself, trying to be a better person. Now he’s a famous and successful rapper who can share his lessons with his fans: don’t do drugs, don’t give up. You can come out of every situation if you really want it.

You can’t blame my past no more, I come from the trenches

Some said I’d never be a superstar, but I know I’m different (No, no, no)

I’m The Voice, but the system ain’t give me a choice

…

Went to jail, they was chainin’ me up

And you know that I’m famous as f–k

…

Stop tryna take drugs, I refer to myself

Tryna better myself, tryna better my health but

In his verse, J. Cole shares a similar perspective. He recalls symbolically coming out of the ghetto “with his head on straight” while they were still shooting behind him. With his writing talent, the rapper compares that moment with the plot of the movie Get Out by Jordan Peele, where a black man has to escape a dangerous part of society. But now he’s a rapper who can release one top-ten hit after the other, proving that he’s definitely in a different league.

Made it out the city with my head on straight

N–as keep shootin’ up the lead out

Young Jordan Peele, gotta get out

But the s–t that I spit out

Is a cheat code like I’m facin’ a RICO and how a n–a put a hit out

And another one, and, and another one

I got like a hundred of ’em

In the last part of All My Life lyrics, J. Cole reflects on a sad truth about modern hip hop: there is a lot of good music around, but people get to discover it only after the author dies. It’s a frustrating issue related to the problematic way social media cover music, leaving a lot of emerging artists with no visibility. In his lyrics, J. Cole makes up a non-existing rapper, “Lil Buddy,” symbolically representing a dead artist. He does what everybody does when somebody dies: he looks it up on Google, discovers his music, and starts appreciating him. But the truth is that that fictional rapper was supposed to become famous when he was alive because his music was worth it.

These days seein’ rappers be dyin’, way before they even gettin’ they shine

I never even heard of lil’ buddy

‘Til somebody murdered lil’ buddy

Now I’m on the phone, searchin’ lil’ buddy name

Got ’em playin’ his tunes, all day in my room

Thinkin’, “Damn, this shit is wicked, to get they name buzzin’ some n–as just gotta go lay in a tomb”

And media thirsty for clicks

I got a new rule

If you ain’t never posted a rapper when he was alive

You can’t post about him after he get hit

It’s simple, it’s the principle

To answer your questions: no, the rapper Lil Buddy doesn’t exist; he’s just a metaphor for all dead rappers who get popular only after they die. And the lyrics of All My Life want to remind everybody of a precise meaning: Lil Durk and J. Cole are here, showing off their talent while they are alive, as proof of their success. They both had a problematic past, but luckily it’s over now. And fans can enjoy the fruits of their efforts.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of All My Life.

Durkio told me he been on some positive s–t, yeah, yeah

Lately, I just wanna show up and body some s–t, yeah, yeah

Always been a lil’ mathematician, lately it’s cash I’m gettin’

Got me losin’ count of these bags, I’ve been movin’ too fast

Hard times don’t last, ‘member when cops harrassed

Talkin’ out my ass, boy, you ain’t s–t but a b- -h with a badge

All my life (All my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (They been tryin’ to keep me down)

All this time (All this time)

Never thought I would make it out (Never thought I’d make it out)

They couldn’t break me, they couldn’t break mе (No, no)

They couldn’t take me, thеy couldn’t take me (No)

All my life (All my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (They been tryin’ to keep me down)

I decided I had to finish, but the media called me a menace

I done sat with the mayor and politicians, I’m tryna change the image

You can’t blame my past no more, I come from the trenches

Some said I’d never be a superstar, but I know I’m different (No, no, no)

I’m The Voice, but the system ain’t give me a choice

Know some people that’s still undeployed

I know a felon who tryna get FOID

Child support your only support

For a visit, I’m goin’ through courts

Went to jail, they was chainin’ me up

And you know that I’m famous as f–k

See how you gon’ joke about stimulus?

But they really had came in the clutch

I know some kids wanna hurt theyself

Stop tryna take drugs, I refer to myself

Tryna better myself, tryna better my health but

All my life (All my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (They been tryin’ to keep me down)

All this time (All this time)

Never thought I would make it out (Never thought I’d make it out)

They couldn’t break me, they couldn’t break me (No, no)

They couldn’t take me, they couldn’t take me (No)

All my life (All my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (They been tryin’ to keep me down, yeah)

First generation ghetto n–a

Cole world, hello n–as

Made it out the city with my head on straight

n–as keep shootin’ up the lead out

Young Jordan Peele, gotta get out

But the s–t that I spit out

Is a cheat code like I’m facin’ a RICO and how a n–a put a hit out

And another one, and, and another one

I got like a hundred of ’em

‘Bout to lap n–as so they think they ahead of me, but I’m really in front of them

Now some of them fumblin’ they bags

f–kin’ up the little crumbs that they had

A reminder to humble yourself, this s–t could be gone in an instant

Me, I’m runnin’ long distance

All pistons firin’

I be stuck between maybe retirin’ and feelin’ like I’m just not hittin’ my prime

These days seein’ rappers be dyin’, way before they even gettin’ they shine

I never even heard of lil’ buddy

‘Til somebody murdered lil’ buddy

Now I’m on the phone, searchin’ lil’ buddy name

Got ’em playin’ his tunes, all day in my room

Thinkin’, “Damn, this s–t is wicked, to get they name buzzin’ some n–as just gotta go lay in a tomb”

And media thirsty for clicks

I got a new rule

If you ain’t never posted a rapper when he was alive

You can’t post about him after he get hit

It’s simple, it’s the principle

On any tempo, I’m invincible

Don’t even rap, I just vent to you

I rather that than an interview

Most days

f–k ’em all like I’m goin’ through a ho phase

Young n–a shoot out the whip like road rage

I pray all of my dawgs stay so paid

And the only thing that kill ’em is old age

All my life (All my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (They been tryin’ to keep me down)

All this time (All this time)

Never thought I would make it out (Never thought I’d make it out)

They couldn’t break me, they couldn’t break me (No, no)

They couldn’t take me, they couldn’t take me (No)

All my life (All my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (They been tryin’ to keep me down)