Jessica Williams joins the Verizon wireless commercial

Verizon remains one of the most stable presences in American TV, and Cecily Strong is the recognizable face that represents them in the ads. Next to her, many famous personalities appeared in 2023: Paul Giamatti as Scrooge and Einstein, Seth Meyers, and more recently, we discovered Jessica Williams in the commercial released in April about the wireless “Cut the Cable” offer. Let’s find out.

You can watch the 2023 Verizon wireless commercial below.

Jessica Williams joins Cecily Strong in the Verizon Wireless commercial

The actress talking with Cecily Strong in the 2023 Verizon wireless commercial “Cut the Cable” is the American comedian Jessica Williams. Jessica is an active presence in the world of American media since 2006.

Jessica Williams first gained recognition for her work on the popular satirical news program The Daily Show, where she served as a correspondent from 2012 to 2016. After leaving The Daily Show, she appeared in several films and TV shows, including People Places Things, The Incredible Jessica James, and 2 Dope Queens. She also hosted her own podcast, 2 Dope Queens, alongside fellow comedian Phoebe Robinson.

In addition to her work in entertainment, Williams is also an activist and advocate for social justice issues, particularly those related to race and gender. Overall, she is a talented and dynamic performer who has made a significant impact on both the entertainment industry and the broader social and political landscape.

From this point of view, the Verizon Wireless commercial involved two big names in American comedy, proving that Cecily Strong and Jessica Williams are versatile enough to look spontaneous talking with each other in an ad. It will be fun to see what’s next on Verizon advertisement campaigns!

