Is there a way to download music safely and for free?

Consuming music over the Internet has been an activity that users have engaged in since the advent of the World Wide Web. In the late 90s, the MP3 format and music download applications revolutionized music, although today, streaming platforms are trending. Of course, if we are talking about music protected by copyright, you should always use the official channels where that music is distributed (any other way is, in fact, illegal). But for all the other cases, we still have the ability to download music for free and securely from some platforms, and here we are going to tell you what it is.

The Pirate Bay

The Pirate Bay is one of the most famous sites in the world that gives users the opportunity to download torrent files, including various music, for free. The Pirate Bay site has a huge database of files available for downloading. Users can use the search bar to find the file they want and then download it through the torrent client. In addition, The Pirate Bay has a “magnet link” feature that allows users to bypass blocking related to IP addresses and download files faster.

SoundCloud

SoundCloud is a true classic when it comes to finding music as well as downloading it for free. Dozens of world-renowned artists have appeared on this platform, so it’s a very interesting world for listening to the best prospects on the market. If you’re a fan of new music and innovative sounds, SoundCloud is for you.

In addition, many of those artists who have moved on from this platform still have their old songs, so you can also get classics from your favorite genres.

Jamendo

Jamendo is a great alternative for those who not only want to download free and safe music but also for those looking for new bands and sounds.

Jamendo is an open community of independent artists and music lovers with over 700,000 tracks and 25,000 albums available for free download under a Creative Commons license. Audio files are in MP3 (96kbps) format for listening and MP3 (192kbps) or Ogg Vorbis format for downloading.

Here you’ll find a huge number of independent musicians and bands with really awesome music worth discovering. To log into the service, all you have to do is create an account with your email, and you’ll have access to playback and immediate downloads.

Audiomack

Audiomack is a relatively new but very promising project. There is a huge number of tracks in the style of rap and hip-hop from the world’s leading artists. All music is legal and free to listen to and, depending on the artist, is available for download. The artists themselves decide whether to make the track available for download or not.

Audiomack is very easy to use. You can search for specific songs, and albums, or browse the Trending or Top Songs sections. And there’s also a recently added page to find tracks that haven’t hit yet. There is currently no limit to the number of songs you can download. It is not necessary to register at all. The mobile app has the ability to play audio files stored on your phone, such as MP3 and AAC. To do this, go to the “My Library” tab and follow the instructions to provide access to local storage.

If you like, you can follow an artist or DJ you like to keep track of their new downloads and other activity. The home page regularly features popular music that listeners like.

NewPipe

Another app that has the ability to display the YouTube catalog and download content, so it’s not in the store… Nevertheless, NewPipe is one of the most popular apps on the alternative marketplace Google Play Store. The open-source app remains active in terms of updates and support.

Its operation is very simple and is based on a player similar to the YouTube player, which also offers the ability to download… With it, you can get the music you want for free from the platform. In addition, it has an interesting feature – background playback. So you can play what you want, reply to messages, or do anything else without stopping the content from playing.