Big Eyes Coin sparks interest after presale hits $24.5 Million, and why investors have their eye on Tether and Apecoin

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may be represented by a friendly cartoon cat, but that doesn’t change the fact that Big Eyes is on track to break records in the crypto world. With the presale currently sitting at $24.5 Million and continuing to go up daily, there’s no telling how far Big Eyes will go.

Big Eyes Coin – A Cartoon Cat With A Big Goal

Big Eyes Coin is a small cat with big dreams and goals, and those goals include reaching out to the community and putting planet-saving strategies into action. One of the main reasons that Big Eyes has been so successful during the presale, making over $24 Million and counting, is due to the values that Big Eyes holds. Reserving 5% of the 200 Billion tokens for charities dedicated to saving the oceans from overfishing and pollution, it is safe to say that Big Eyes is in it for the long haul. Big Eyes Coin has established itself as being for the people due to its tax-free and low transaction fee platform, which makes the token more affordable. Big Eyes also plans on creating its own NFT collection, which will inevitably increase the value of the coin. The community will also always be the first to be updated on any changes to the platform and have chances to win tokens and rewards also.

How Has Tether Remained Top Three?

Originally named Realcoin, but then rebranded in late 2014, Tether (USDT) isn’t like most other cryptocurrencies. Tether is the first and most well-known ‘stablecoin’ in the crypto market, currently sitting at number three on the coin market cap ranking. Stablecoins are designed to have a set price by being pegged to a fiat currency or a currency that can be regulated by the government. Unlike Bitcoin, which can be unpredictable, Tether is targeted particularly by investors that wish to have steady and stable predictions of which way the market will go, therefore making exchanges and trades easier.

Pay Your Way Through The Metaverse With Apecoin

First released in 2022 by the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Apecoin (APE) has since become the go-to ‘coin of choice’ for exchanges over the metaverse. Apecoin had a bit of a rocky start; days after the launch, investors witnessed the price fluctuation going between prices as high as $40 to as low as $6.50. Despite this, the interest in Apecoin was still high, trading at over $2 Million by the end of the launch month. Records say that across Twitter and Reddit, Apecoin is the fourth most mentioned cryptocurrency across platforms. Once investments into Apecoin are made, investors are automatically a part of the Apecoin DAO. This is an organization that will dictate how funds can be distributed; they can also vote on how future projects relating to the coin are carried out.

To get in on the Big Eyes action, click on the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL