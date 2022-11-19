Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde split: any hints on his lyrics?

On November 19, 2022, reports were shared about the fact that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde decided to “take a break” after nearly two years. The news about the split was a surprise since no one suspected problems in their relationship (they were even admittedly talking about “getting married” until a few months before). And now all fans of the British singer are reading again the lyrics of his last album, Harry’s House, looking for possible hints that something wasn’t fully working in their relationship. This article will offer an overview of Harry Styles’ songs about love from his last album, allowing you to catch possible hints about his relationship with Olivia Wilde.

You can listen to Harry’s House, the album released by Harry Styles while he was in a relationship with Olivia Wilde, here on Spotify.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde split: let’s read the lyrics in the album Harry’s House again

Harry Styles explained that most of the songs in Harry’s House were written during the lockdown periods caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. It has been defined as the most introspective record ever written by him. “Harry’s House” must be intended as an analysis of the singer’s inside, not as an actual location.

Many songs from that album are about love. But not all of them are about a present love: there are songs about past relationships or love stories that didn’t have the chance to begin. From this point of view, Harry Styles’ introspection in those years ended up in songs dealing with past things. Real or imagined, we don’t know that. But we now know that the singer’s attention was also focused on this.

Grapejuice is the first song where the melancholy about a past relationship comes up. In the lyrics, the singer recalls “all the places we’ve been,” referring to a girl that apparently is no longer close to him. Indeed, in the song’s beginning, he was about to buy flowers for her, and then “got over it” and decided to buy a bottle of wine (“give me something old and red”). The song is clearly a melancholic tune about past relationships.

Yesterday, it finally came, a sunny afternoon

I was on my way to buy some flowers for you

Thought that we could hide away in a corner of the heath

There’s never been someone who’s so perfect for me

But I got over it and I said

“Give me something old and red”

I pay for it more than I did back then

Even the album’s lead single, As It Was, is about change, about how things were different in the past. It doesn’t seem strictly connected to love, though: the song is more about accepting that the world is changing. And trying to embrace the present, Harry Styles talks to his girl, asking her to hold his hands:

Gravity’s holdin’ me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don’t we leave it at that?

Nothin’ to say

When everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I’m the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

Daylight is definitely a song about a love that’s gone. In the lyrics, Harry Styles admits hating the daylight: he’s attracted by a girl and recalls the lovely moments with her, but she’s not as involved as him (“you ain’t got time for me right now”). The daylight is probably the moment of the day when she’s gone, and that’s why he curses it.

Little Freak is a song about a love story that didn’t have the chance to begin. According to its lyrics, the singer rushed too much and lost the opportunity to make it work. “You never saw my birthmark,” he says, referring to the fact that she didn’t get to the point where she could see something very intimate of him.

I was thinkin’ about who you are

Your delicate point of view

I was thinkin’ about you

I’m not worried about where you are

Or who you will go home to

I’m just thinkin’ about you

I disrespected you

Jumped in feet first and I landed too hard

A broken ankle, karma rules

You never saw my birthmark

Daydreaming is a song about a love that will soon be gone. In its lyrics, Harry Styles tries to get “all of her love” because she said that soon she’ll be “gone for so long.” The singer asks to have the most intense love experience possible, so he will have something to dream (or daydream) about later.

Livin’ in a daydream

She said, “Love me like you paid me”

You know I’ll be gone for so long

So give me all of your love, give me something to dream about

Stay until the morning

‘Cause, baby, lovin’ you’s the real thing

It just feels right

Satellite is a song about wishing to be closer to someone who went in a different direction. Harry Styles wonders if she wants to talk now that she got a new life. he can see she’s “lonely down there,” and he gives his availability to talk and be present. But it doesn’t really work, and the singer feels like a satellite orbiting around her with no end.

You got a new life

Am I bothering you? Do you wanna talk?

We share the last line

Then we drink the wall till we wanna talk

I go ’round and ’round

Satellite

Love Of My Life is a song about a great love that now somehow belongs to the past. The song says it explicitly, “Baby, you were the love of my life / Maybe you don’t know what’s lost till you find it.” However, in an interview with Apple Music, Harry Styles declared that the song is about his love for England. You are free to find a different interpretation, eventually.

Baby, you were the love of my life, woah

Maybe you don’t know what’s lost till you find it

It’s not what I wanted, to leave you behind

Don’t know where you’ll land when you fly

But, ​baby, you were the love of my life

The album Harry’s House contains also many songs about present love, like Late Night Talking, Cinema, and Keep Driving. But the concept of love placed in the past, missing it for one reason or another, is surely a heavy component of the lyrics. We can safely say that the album Harry Styles published while he was in a relationship with Olivia Wilde, far before they split, isn’t a pure celebration of the love he’s living in his present life. We also know that the British singer is a good storyteller, able to make up fascinating stories for his songs. And it’s also true that the songs that come up when he looks inside himself should be a loyal reflection of the main thoughts that spin inside himself, consciously or unconsciously.

