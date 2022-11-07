IShowSpeed, World Cup: song lyrics & predictions

IShowSpeed is a 17-year-old American YouTuber and musician, and World Cup is now his most famous song. He released it in November 2022, a few days before the kick-off of the Football World Cup in Qatar. The song rapidly became viral on the Internet, with everyone reading the lyrics and enjoying the predictions about which teams have a chance to win the competition. This article will recap what IShowSpeed believes about the result of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Laser Fountain Show near Tower 1, P... Please enable JavaScript Laser Fountain Show near Tower 1, Pearl Qatar. Hayya Hayya 2022 FIFA world cup song played

You can find the official video of the song below.

World Cup: what are the predictions inside the lyrics?

It’s no secret, IShowSpeed is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he even dedicated a song to him in June, Ronaldo (Sewey). That should give you already a hint about which team has more chances of winning the World Cup, according to his predictions. Let’s read together the lyrics of the second part of the song.

Come on now man

It’s that World Cup time

Y’all know who ’bout to win

Christano Ronaldo, Portugal

Portugal vs. Argentina

Ronaldo verse Messi

In the last stage

Ronaldo scores a free kick

And that’s game, three-to-two

GG’s to all the rest of the countries, man

IShowSpeed is not afraid of superstitions and expresses his prediction and wishes explicitly: he believes that the World Cup final will be Portugal vs. Argentina, and Portugal will win the cup thanks to a free kick scored by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

That said, he’s aware that many teams can have some chance. Portugal and Argentina are his first picks because of the players on the field, namely Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and it could be a great match to see as a final. There are many other strong teams, though: here is the list of countries that have a chance to win the World Cup from IShowSpeed’s point of view:

Brazil, you might win

Switzerland, you have a chance

Uh, France, you might got a chance

England, you have a chance

Germany, might got a chance

Reading World Cup lyrics, therefore, seven teams are considered the favorite for the victory: Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland, France, England, and Germany.

That would be slightly different than the odds estimated by the betting portals, which list the favorite winners of the World Cup in the following order:

Brazil Argentina France England Spain Germany Belgium Portugal

Switzerland is the only country mentioned by IShowSpeed that doesn’t appear among the eight teams that have more chances to win the World Cup. Instead, Spain and Belgium have a higher probability of winning, according to official betting websites.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Let’s go

Everybody rise up

Stand up

It’s that time

Come on

We got Portugal, we got Mexico, France, England, Brazil

Belgium, Qatar, Germany

U.S.A, Iran, Canada

Argentina, Australia

Croatia, Switzerland, Ghana, Japan

Uruguay, Morocco, Saudi Arabia

Ecuador, Wales, Poland, Tunisia

Cameroon, Serbia, Korea

Netherlands, Senegal, Costa Rica

Let’s play football

World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh)

World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh)

World Cup (Uh), it’s time to play football (Uh)

World Cup (Uh), it’s time to play football (Uh)

World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh)

Arf, arf, arf, arf (Uh, ayy)

Hell nah, man, let’s get right, got Portugal with come with nightlight

Mexico, we come with the right

Italy, yeah, we come with right, like

Cameroon, we came with the pipe

Mexico, we come in right, like

World Cup time, fight t-’til we die

We up-up in the field, we finna hit ’til we die

Kick t-’til we die

Hunt until we die

Headers until we die and like hattricks, we finna try

Hey, hold on, who finna win?

Twenty-two, we on the ban’

World Cup and that Qatar, you know we hoppin’, I’ma jet, hah

Mexico, we up in there, got a lil’, for my fans, like

Hell nah, we in this dance, hah, arf

I like to play football

If Ronaldo finna win, we gon’ get hit it like it’s tofall

Argentina, man, what’s up?

Messi, he finna what?

Messi, you what to what?

Messi, you ’bout to huh, huh?

Hattricks, we up in this, man

We up and turnt in a Ben’

Messi, you’re not finna win

Ronaldo, he ’bout to win

Sewey, sewey, sewey, sewey

Foi na onda da droga, foi-foi-foi na onda da droga

Foi na onda da droga, foi-foi-foi na onda da droga

World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Football)

World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Sewey)

World Cup (Uh), it’s time to play football (Uh)

World Cup (Uh), it’s time to play football (Uh)

World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh) World Cup (Uh)

Todo do ma foto

Football, football, oh, football, oh, football

Mexico, turnin’ up, Portugal, turnin’ up (Uh, uh)

Brazil, turnin’ up, Cameroon, turn it up (Uh, uh)

Switzerland, turnin’ up, oh, Argentina, are turnin’ (Uh, uh)

Yeah, I got England, yeah, we burnin’ up (Uh, uh)

Let’s get it, we turnin’ up (Ah, ah-ah)

Let’s get it, World Cup (Uh, uh)

Let’s get it, let’s get it (Uh, uh)

Papa y’all, we turnin’ up, Papa y’all, we turnin’ up (Uh, uh)

Give me paya, we turnin’ up (Uh, uh)

World Cup, man, yeah, we turnin’ up (Uh, uh)

Come on now man

It’s that World Cup time

Y’all know who ’bout to win

Christano Ronaldo, Portugal

Portugal vs. Argentina

Ronaldo verse Messi

In the last stage

Ronaldo scores a free kick

And that’s game, three-to-two

GG’s to all the rest of the countries, man

Brazil, you might win

Mexico, you not winning

Switzerland, you have a chance

Uh, France, you might got a chance

England, you have a chance

Germany, might got a chance

USA, I don’t know

But hey, tss, let’s get it, man

It’s that World Cup time, man

We out