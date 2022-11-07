IShowSpeed, World Cup: song lyrics & predictions

IShowSpeed is a 17-year-old American YouTuber and musician, and World Cup is now his most famous song. He released it in November 2022, a few days before the kick-off of the Football World Cup in Qatar. The song rapidly became viral on the Internet, with everyone reading the lyrics and enjoying the predictions about which teams have a chance to win the competition. This article will recap what IShowSpeed believes about the result of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.
You can find the official video of the song below.
World Cup: what are the predictions inside the lyrics?
It’s no secret, IShowSpeed is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he even dedicated a song to him in June, Ronaldo (Sewey). That should give you already a hint about which team has more chances of winning the World Cup, according to his predictions. Let’s read together the lyrics of the second part of the song.
Come on now man
It’s that World Cup time
Y’all know who ’bout to win
Christano Ronaldo, Portugal
Portugal vs. Argentina
Ronaldo verse Messi
In the last stage
Ronaldo scores a free kick
And that’s game, three-to-two
GG’s to all the rest of the countries, man
IShowSpeed is not afraid of superstitions and expresses his prediction and wishes explicitly: he believes that the World Cup final will be Portugal vs. Argentina, and Portugal will win the cup thanks to a free kick scored by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.
That said, he’s aware that many teams can have some chance. Portugal and Argentina are his first picks because of the players on the field, namely Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and it could be a great match to see as a final. There are many other strong teams, though: here is the list of countries that have a chance to win the World Cup from IShowSpeed’s point of view:
Brazil, you might win
Switzerland, you have a chance
Uh, France, you might got a chance
England, you have a chance
Germany, might got a chance
Reading World Cup lyrics, therefore, seven teams are considered the favorite for the victory: Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland, France, England, and Germany.
That would be slightly different than the odds estimated by the betting portals, which list the favorite winners of the World Cup in the following order:
- Brazil
- Argentina
- France
- England
- Spain
- Germany
- Belgium
- Portugal
Switzerland is the only country mentioned by IShowSpeed that doesn’t appear among the eight teams that have more chances to win the World Cup. Instead, Spain and Belgium have a higher probability of winning, according to official betting websites.
The complete lyrics
Let’s go
Everybody rise up
Stand up
It’s that time
Come on
We got Portugal, we got Mexico, France, England, Brazil
Belgium, Qatar, Germany
U.S.A, Iran, Canada
Argentina, Australia
Croatia, Switzerland, Ghana, Japan
Uruguay, Morocco, Saudi Arabia
Ecuador, Wales, Poland, Tunisia
Cameroon, Serbia, Korea
Netherlands, Senegal, Costa Rica
Let’s play football
World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh)
World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh)
World Cup (Uh), it’s time to play football (Uh)
World Cup (Uh), it’s time to play football (Uh)
World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh)
Arf, arf, arf, arf (Uh, ayy)
Hell nah, man, let’s get right, got Portugal with come with nightlight
Mexico, we come with the right
Italy, yeah, we come with right, like
Cameroon, we came with the pipe
Mexico, we come in right, like
World Cup time, fight t-’til we die
We up-up in the field, we finna hit ’til we die
Kick t-’til we die
Hunt until we die
Headers until we die and like hattricks, we finna try
Hey, hold on, who finna win?
Twenty-two, we on the ban’
World Cup and that Qatar, you know we hoppin’, I’ma jet, hah
Mexico, we up in there, got a lil’, for my fans, like
Hell nah, we in this dance, hah, arf
I like to play football
If Ronaldo finna win, we gon’ get hit it like it’s tofall
Argentina, man, what’s up?
Messi, he finna what?
Messi, you what to what?
Messi, you ’bout to huh, huh?
Hattricks, we up in this, man
We up and turnt in a Ben’
Messi, you’re not finna win
Ronaldo, he ’bout to win
Sewey, sewey, sewey, sewey
Foi na onda da droga, foi-foi-foi na onda da droga
Foi na onda da droga, foi-foi-foi na onda da droga
World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Football)
World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Sewey)
World Cup (Uh), it’s time to play football (Uh)
World Cup (Uh), it’s time to play football (Uh)
World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh), World Cup (Uh) World Cup (Uh)
Todo do ma foto
Football, football, oh, football, oh, football
Mexico, turnin’ up, Portugal, turnin’ up (Uh, uh)
Brazil, turnin’ up, Cameroon, turn it up (Uh, uh)
Switzerland, turnin’ up, oh, Argentina, are turnin’ (Uh, uh)
Yeah, I got England, yeah, we burnin’ up (Uh, uh)
Let’s get it, we turnin’ up (Ah, ah-ah)
Let’s get it, World Cup (Uh, uh)
Let’s get it, let’s get it (Uh, uh)
Papa y’all, we turnin’ up, Papa y’all, we turnin’ up (Uh, uh)
Give me paya, we turnin’ up (Uh, uh)
World Cup, man, yeah, we turnin’ up (Uh, uh)
USA, I don’t know
But hey, tss, let’s get it, man
It’s that World Cup time, man
We out