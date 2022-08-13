What’s the song in 2022 Michelob Ultra commercial?

Michelob Ultra has always chosen great songs for their commercial. One of the last examples in 2022 is the short ad with the tennis player dancing on a clay court with a funky, catchy song in the background. People have wondered what this song is: today we will discover more about it.

You can find “Peace Treaty,” the 2022 Michelob Ultra commercial with the tennis player dancing, here on Youtube.

What is the 2022 Michelob Ultra commercial song with the tennis dancer?

The song featured in the 2022 Michelob Ultra commercial with the tennis player dancing on the court is Hustler by Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. You can find the track in full streaming below.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal is an American soul/funk band born in 2014, and Hustler is a track from their 2021 album Natural Born Hustler. With its funky mood, Hustler perfectly matches the dancing moves of the redhead tennis player.

The lyrics you can hear inside the commercial are the following:

‘Cause I’m a natural born hustler

When the world wants you to sink or swim, I ain’t going, I ain’t going under, yeah

The song is about approaching life with a fighter’s spirit: being careful of the danger you may encounter and fighting when something unfair happens. In this sense, the singer says that if the world, or anyone, wants you to sink, he will fight, swim, and survive.

