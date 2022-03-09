Four ways to prepare for a camping trip

Getting ready for a camping trip is exciting and a great way to get in touch with nature. It can be a great experience, but it still requires tons of preparation. Read on to learn how to plan what to take with you and what to do on your next camping adventure!

1. Your Kitchen Essentials

When you go camping, ensure you have everything you need. Bring a soft cooler tote to store any cold beverages you want while you’re camping. If you plan to go fishing, leave space in your cooler to store your catch. Always stock your cooler with extra ice to keep everything as fresh as possible.

Beyond your cast-iron skillet, you’ll want to make the right choices with which utensils, pots and pans, plastic cups, paper plates, and solid pocket knives to bring. Pack essential kitchen ingredients for camping food like hot dogs, beans, canned meats, etc., should also be stored correctly in your cooler.

2. Your Campsite Essentials

Your campsite is a critical part of camping. You will want to bring a tent with rope and stakes, sleeping bags and sleeping pads, string lights and lanterns (to hang outside of your tent), and any chairs you plan to use for lounging around outside of your tent. Organize your lighting correctly so that you can find your campsite even in the dark.

Bring a foldable table to store your food on if you plan to do any cooking while you’re outdoors. If your campsite has a grill and charcoal, bring along anything else you might need, like aluminum foil to cook and store your food in. If you want to cook your food old-school, bring a cast-iron skillet to cook your meals over a fire.

If firewood isn’t accessible at your campsite, bring some with you ahead of time. You might also want to bring an ax to chop wood if that becomes necessary. Likewise, bring water jugs if water is not provided for you at your campsite.

3. Grab Your Camping Checklist

To make sure that you pack your other items, use a pre-made camping checklist. You can use one you’ve made for other camping trips or look for some online. This way, you can be sure you won’t forget anything and will be less worried and more able to focus on mindfulness while you’re on your trip. Essentials like batteries, flashlights, food storage containers (to keep wildlife away), and wool socks are some of the items that are easy to forget but are critical for a successful camping trip! Check off the items as you go to make sure you bring everything with you.

4. Plan Your Activities

Camping trips may be something you feel give your life meaning . The activities you partake in help you create memories that fuel this meaning further. Before your trip, it might be helpful to plan your activities. Create a list of the outdoorsy thing you want to do while you’re camping.

Whether you want to hike, fish, have a cookout or tell stories around a campfire, these are all things to include, so you won’t forget to do some of these things. If you make your itinerary beforehand, you can stay on schedule and keep camping interesting!

The Bottom Line

Preparing for a camping trip is primarily about packing correctly. Beyond this, you want to plan out your activities and check things off of your packing list so that you can be sure you’re prepared for an outdoorsy getaway. For a camping trip you’ll never forget, consider the above four recommendations!