iGaming software providers often found a non Gamstop casinos

Non-Gamstop casinos have become a hot topic over the last few years. The internet is rife with searches for them and millions of people seek out their services every week. But what are non-Gamstop casinos and whose games are powering them?

A little Gamstop history

Gamstop was created in 2018 in response to the growing number of people gambling online. It wasn’t that online casino growth was an issue per se, but rather the number of fans who were spending money that they couldn’t afford to spare. And once a punter starts chasing the losses, a problem can quickly form.

To stop this trend, the UK introduced the Gamstop program to create a central self-exclusion system. Customers can open an account and Gamstop will add them to a database. This creates an auto-block at any site in the UK.

The rise of casinos not on Gamstop

The increase in the number of gambling sites not on Gamstop has been for various reasons. Firstly, it should be pointed out that casinos not on Gamstop are simply sites registered outside the UK. So they aren’t there just to tempt UK players outside the UKGC’s reach and beyond the scope of Gamstop’s protection.

Many brands choose to work in other markets around the world rather than the UK. It’s no secret that a UKGC licence is expensive and a casino must meet many criteria to qualify. But it isn’t just the casinos that have to jump through all these hoops. The game providers must do the same.

Every game provider must have its own licence in place before they can think about making their games public. And for a new brand, that can be too much of an ask.

Those wanting to introduce their games to the UK market are usually faced with 2 options.

Firstly, they can team up with a much larger operator and use their legal status to get games noticed by the public. The downside to this is that their profit margins will take quite a hit. After all, the bigger brand is in the business of making money. And they won’t go easy on the new guy.

Secondly, the games provider can apply for a licence and hope to team up with the popular casinos. This is by far the riskiest way but will mean more profit in the long run.

Either way it’s a gamble. And for that reason, many of the top games companies will simply offer their products to casinos not on Gamstop instead.

Game providers at non Gamstop casino sites

There are loads of great providers out there that work with all the best casino not on Gamstop sites. There are many that produce games that are as good, if not better than their UK rivals.

But it’s not always easy to decide which studios produce the best games. So one of the best ways to find high-quality casino sites not on Gamstop is to use a casino guide.

Here are a few of the best names in the games production world to get you started.

Betsoft

Betsoft started out as a small studio in England and has gone on to take the casino world by storm. They are hugely respected on the global casino circuit. And their products are available at many offshore sites.

Their designers are some of the best in the business and are responsible for many creations. The have a solid number of virtual table games as well as some top slots too. Some of their biggest titles include Fortune Frenzy and Wild Drops.

Novomatic

Novomatic is an old favourite in the online games niche. They began as a small business with a big dream back in 1980. And they went on to become one of the largest producers of physical slot machines. Their global presence now spans over 70 countries.

Their knowledge of casino-floor slots helped them move swiftly into the online niche. And you can find loads of their best games at non-Gamstop sites. Hold Your Horses and Reel King are just a couple of their biggest titles.

Thunderkick

This Swedish studio has various licences that allow them to produce slots for casinos all over the world. And their work is in hot demand right now. They are gaining a solid rep in the UK and beyond thanks to their fun and beautiful games such as Baron Bloodmore and Cosmic Voyager.

Expect to see plenty more titles from Thunderkick in 2022.

Tom Horn Gaming

Tom Horn Gaming has blessed the offshore casino world with amazing games for about 10 years. And you’ll find their titles in both land-based and online sites.

They have an MGA licence and also hold legal credentials valid for the UK market too. So you’ll see their work all over the UK, Europe and beyond. You can catch titles such as Blackbeard’s Quest, Don Juan’s Peppers, and Book of Spells when you seek out this top provider.

