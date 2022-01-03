The poker movies that have left a mark in the history of cinema

Poker has been one of the most popular card games since it came into existence. Whether it be a few fun games with friends after dinner or at a professional level, poker is enjoyed by a wide variety of people.

Clearly, poker made it to Hollywood, with a number of movies made surrounding the game. Whether you enjoy online poker or a few casual games, here are the best poker movies to watch right now.

Molly’s Game

One of the most famous poker movies of recent years is Molly’s Game. Based on a true story, you follow the whirlwind journey of Molly Bloom, who went from an aspiring Olympian to the assistant of a businessman, then turning into the poker kingpin of New York.

She held games for the likes of Ben Affleck, Leonardo Di Caprio, Matt Damon, and many other sports, movie, and music stars. She also becomes involved with the mafia, adding a new layer to an already extraordinary story.

The Grand

The Grand is an improv comedy film surrounding a poker tournament known as The Grand. It has an ensemble cast, including Woody Harrelson, Cheryl Hines, Ray Romano, Werner Herzog, and many others.

A number of professional players also star, Doyle Brunson, Phil Laak, Phil Hellmuth, and Daniel Negreanu are a few. This weird and wacky comedy and satirical take on poker will leave you in stitches.

Deal

Deal stars Burt Reynolds, Bret Harrison, and Shannon Elizabeth, with Reynolds starring as a former poker pro who is tutoring a young upstart, Harrison, and leading him to his first pro tournament.

Like The Grand, Deal also has numerous pro players as part of the cast. Phil Laak makes another appearance, alongside Chris Moneymaker, Antonio Esfandiari, Isabelle Mercier, and Mike Sexton.

Lucky You

Another drama, Lucky You, is set in Las Vegas and stars Eric Bana, Robert Duvall, and Drew Barrymore. Duvall is a two-time World Series of Poker champion and the estranged father of Bana.

The film follows the drama, intrigue, and relationships between Bana’s character trying to reach the World Series of Poker final table, his relationship with his father, and his new, budding relationship with Barrymore. It is a brilliant drama-filled film with some great poker aspects thrown in.

All In: The Poker Movie

All In is a documentary that explores the history of the game of poker and how it has changed and exploded in popularity. It explores why the game has left the poker rooms of casinos and has made its way into the lives of so many different people.

It also touches on how the evolution of online casinos and poker has changed how we gamble and how we view gambling. If you want a documentary that teaches you everything you need to know about the history of poker, All In is for you.

High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story

High Roller is a biopic that focuses on the life of poker and gin player Stu Ungar. It is told in the form of a flashback, where Ungar is in a motel on the last night of his life, retelling his life story to a complete stranger.

The film explores the ups and downs of his tumultuous life, culminating in Ungar winning his third World Series of Poker tournament. Michael Imperioli stars as Ungar, with Michael Pasternak starring as the mysterious stranger.

Rounders

Finally, to the most famous poker film of them all, Rounders, starring Matt Damon and Edward Norton. They play two friends looking to win a high-stakes poker game to pay off a very large debt they have incurred.

The film received mixed reviews on release but has since become a cult classic with the poker boom of the early 2000s. This is also the film that Matt Damon has said started his obsession and love for the game.

If you love poker or want to watch a more theatrical take on the great game, then these movies are for you. While some of them aren’t well known, they are most certainly worth watching if you haven’t seen them already. Maybe they will ignite your own love for the game too?

