Winter wedding dresses for a festive celebration

When choosing the time of the year and looking for the most favorable months for a wedding, it is worth stopping at the winter period of the year for many reasons:

romantic and beautiful time,

the ability to select the time and date, because no excitement,

reduced prices for all services,

the opportunity to choose a truly royal outfit, because winter wedding dresses are distinguished by unsurpassed elegance and sophistication.

Nuances

Gathering down the aisle, the girl thinks not only about a happy life with her husband, but also about wedding dresses. And in this regard, the winter season is in no way inferior to the summer season in terms of a variety of choices. For example, a showy dress with long sleeves and a Victorian collar is inappropriate in the heat. The holiday in the cold season leaves an imprint on the image of the bride.

The bride’s outfit, first of all, should pamper the girl with comfort and convenience. It is important that the hero of the occasion enjoys the holiday, and does not look for a corner where you can warm up. Designers recommend paying attention to the models:

With fur trim;

With long sleeves;

With a closed back;

With a closed top.

Among the materials, it is better to choose dense fabrics, for example, satin or natural silk. Such models will not allow the bride to freeze and will keep their shape well. A long sleeve will hide the “chills” on the skin from the cold.

A couple of tips for choosing a dress

Often, brides choose a dress, focusing only on the style and not thinking about the weather and what kind of dress to wear for a wedding in winter. For example, you should not choose outfits with a deep neckline, short sleeves, or an open back. Optimal – a dress with long lace sleeves or 3/4 sleeves.

Brides should also look at the options for dresses with beads, crystals, sequins, beads. In sunny weather, a photoshoot in a wedding dress in winter looks especially impressive: the dress will sparkle as much as the snow, turning the bride into a real queen.

Another dress option suitable for the cold season will be a long skirt with a train, which goes well with a matching cape. Also, instead of a bolero, you can wear a short jacket, which will not let the bride freeze and at the same time give the image elegance.

Shoes and accessories

For a winter wedding, you will need not one, but two pairs of shoes. Warm boots are a must for the outdoors, while evening shoes with stilettos are a must for indoor celebrations. It will seem to some that the option of sandals is also suitable for a celebration, but this is not so. Regardless of the heating that is most likely provided in the restaurant, your feet can freeze. And don’t forget about tights.

In addition, you will need accessories:

An elegant handbag or clutch that matches the color of the shoe.

A scarf and gloves come in handy for outdoor events. Moreover, it is better to choose leather gloves, since they look more respectable than knitted or others.

For a dress, you can choose a stylish belt that will accentuate the waistline. The universal colors of the accessory are silver and gold.

How to insulate

There are many options for outerwear for a wedding in winter. The most common is a fur coat made of natural or artificial fur. Its length and color depending on the color and style of the wedding dress. The color of the fur coat should be chosen so that it matches the shade of your dress. At the same time, keep in mind that against the background of a snow-white dress, natural fur, no matter how white it may be, can look dirty. And in combination with an ivory-colored dress, even noble fur looks cheap if it is of a lighter shade. The other outerwear for a wedding in winter is as follows:

The shawl can be complemented with a vintage brooch or satin ribbon. A shawl will be chosen by a romantic bride for her romantic winter wedding.

A coat may be preferred by a practical bride. After all, after a holiday in winter, you can wear it all the time. A coat is perfect for more formal wedding dresses and retro looks. It does not have to be light at all, you can opt for a coat of bright colors that will emphasize the style of the bride and make her stand out among the guests.

The jackets are designed to make the newlywed feel comfortable and cozy at a winter wedding thanks to the warmth. There are many variations of jackets.

Bolero, cape, jacket. These things will show the sophistication and grace of the bride, especially if they are hand-knitted.

The girls are looking forward to this day. Getting into the image of the bride begins from early childhood when the girl first wears a white dress. Therefore, the coldest season can be the warmest for you thanks to this event.

Conclusion

No matter what time of the year a wedding celebration takes place, it is always beautiful and mesmerizing. A winter wedding deserves special attention because a holiday in the cold season is not only fabulously beautiful but also requires a careful approach from the bride and groom in creating a festive image and style of the event.

