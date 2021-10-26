The most popular cryptos and ways to use them

The world of cryptocurrency is immense, and the way it has spiked in recent years has made it one of the most popular types of currency. People worldwide have started using ways to earn and trade cryptocurrencies to gain maximum benefits from them. However, the cryptocurrency market is often volatile, and sometimes it might cause losses. Therefore, investors try to find the best possible use of these digital currencies. In this article, we are going to learn about the most popular cryptos and the ways in which they can be used.

Popular Crypto and how can they be used

Today, there are thousands of cryptocurrencies that are circulating in the digital market. It can become quite overwhelming if you are a first-time user who doesn’t know anything about them. Therefore, the best thing is to invest in the crypto that is doing the best in the market for being on the safer side. Therefore, let us see some of the most popular crypto coins and how can they be used.

BitCoin

Bitcoin is one of the most popular and the most valued cryptocurrencies in the market. It is one of the oldest digital currencies and was established in 2009. It is a highly secure currency and works on a blockchain that is protected from any kind of hacking attempts. It has a network of more than a thousand computers connected together to verify every transaction in real-time and without any middleman’s assistance.

The current market cap for Bitcoin is over $856 billion, where are the market value has increased to more than $45000. Investing in Bitcoin would bring the investor maximum profits and

Uses of Bitcoin

Bitcoins can be used in several places. Therefore, let us see how and where they can be used:

It can be used on several e-commerce websites to pay for online transactions.

It can be used to transfer funds across the world.

It can be used in casino gaming and online casinos that accepts cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

It can be used to transfer non-cash remittances.

Ethereum

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency network that uses the Ether or ETH token as its primary token. It is the most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. If you’ve thought of NFTs getting traded digitally, it is probably the Ethereum blockchain that is being used. It is one of the most reliable platforms, continually striving to improve and remain ahead of the curve. Its most recent endeavor intends to significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

It has also provided astounding profits as a cryptocurrency, rising from $11 to over $3000 in only five years, representing an astounding 27,000 percent return. It now has a market capitalization of approximately $357 billion, earning it the second-best cryptocurrency.

Uses of Ethereum

Ethereum can be used in several ways and has many advantages. Therefore, let us see how and where they can be used:

It may be used to pay for purchases on a variety of e-commerce websites.

It may be used to send money all over the world.

It may be used in casinos and online games that accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

It can be used to send non-cash payments.

Dogecoin

What began as a joke has grown into a virtual currency valued at more than $40 billion. Dogecoin’s worth was $0.0002 in 2017 and is now $0.31, representing a five-year rise of 154900 percent. In addition, Elon Musk just revealed that Tesla will accept Dogecoin payments, bringing it much-needed attention and causing its market value to skyrocket.

You can easily find a dogecoin casino and begin playing without having to deposit any money. The current market cap for the coin is $32,360,684,539.59 and is currently priced at $0.25.

Uses of Dogecoin

Dogecoin has drastically grown over the last five years. Its value increased after it got a mention from Elon Musk, and since then, its uses have spread. Therefore, let us see how Dogecoin can be used:

It can be used as a payment method on different e-commerce websites that accept cryptocurrencies.

You can easily send money without any levy charges all across the globe with Dogecoin.

There are several online casinos that accept Dogecoin as a payment method. Therefore, you can easily use Dogecoin instead of cash.

It can also be used in the investment market, as there are several platforms that accept Dogecoins as investment currencies.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a one-of-a-kind proof-of-stake coin that aims to provide compatibility across blockchain networks. Its protocol connects allowed access to uncensorable blockchains and oracles, allowing networks to collaborate under one platform. Polkadot’s essential feature is its relay chain, which provides network accessibility. For particular use scenarios, it also enables for “parachains,” or alternative blockchains according to its unique native currency.

Uses of Polkadot

Polkadot can be used for various purposes. Therefore, let us see what are its uses:

It allows users to transfer funds across different platforms.

It may be used to pay money anywhere across nations.

It can also be used in casino games and entertainment that accept cryptocurrencies as payment.

It may be used to send payments that aren’t in cash.

With the increasing popularity of crypto coins, several investors are widely traded to earn big. Additionally, they have several uses and can even be used in online casinos to be used as tokens.

