The live casino games that will take your gameplay to the next level

Online casinos have taken the world by storm – and as technology continues to develop, how we play games will continue to thrive too. The popularity of casino gaming is growing faster than ever and, whilst this is partly down to technology, it is mostly down to them just being so exciting!

With more varieties of gameplay available than ever before – and online casinos offering animations, bright lights, gripping graphics and exciting themes, the thrill of the casino is never that far away.

Read on to discover just what makes live casino so great, and some of our favourite games available online that can immerse you into whole new worlds.

What actually is live casino?

Live dealer casino not only features gameplay with a real-life dealer instead of a Random Number Generator (RNG), but is set in a specialist studio with mood lighting, cameras and special effects, so that the game can be livestreamed directly to your computer or mobile device, for a true casino experience! There is often a live chat, so not only can you talk to the dealer as if you were actually standing opposite them, but you can chat to the other players in the virtual room too!

There are a wide variety of games available, from Roulette to Blackjack, Poker, and other classic table games. On top of this there are games based on popular television shows, as well as themed games with animations and adventures that are designed to take your gameplay to the next level.

Here are just a few of the games available:

Crazy Time

If it’s extraordinary gameplay you’re after, then you’ve come to the right place. Crazy Time is the latest gameshow in town, designed to transport you into a whole world of fun. An enormous wheel and a big red button take centre stage, and as a live dealer talks you through – you’ll discover some amazing extras, as well as up to four different bonus rounds! The giant wheel has 54 segments and eight possible symbols to land on. You’ll choose between numbers one, two, five and ten – with each number corresponding to how much your bet could be multiplied by. On the wheel are also symbols for bonus rounds such as Pachinko, Cash Hunt, Coin Flip and Crazy Time – where there’ll be even more chances to grab surprises that can help you bag that win! The multicoloured wheel is jam-packed with different multiplier amounts, as well as special double and triple spaces – and with the potential to win up to 160,000x your stake, this fun-filled, exhilarating game is only available at a live casino. So, grab your computer, tablet or mobile and place those bets for a Crazy Time you won’t find anywhere else!

Mega Ball

The thing that really sets this live casino game apart is the sheer size of the prizes that are up for grabs. The game’s ultimate jackpot offers the chance for players to win up to one million times their stake in the final round, so buckle up and get ready for the future of gaming – as Mega Ball is streamed right into your home. The game features a game-show format, with the mechanics and rules of Bingo. The aim is to mark off complete lines on the card, with the more you mark off leading to even bigger prizes. Once you’ve purchased however many cards you wish, and have assigned their value (from 0.10 coins to 100), you will see that every card displays five rows and five columns, and 24 random numbers that occupy the spaces. The live dealer will pick out random numbers, a bit like the Lottery, and up to 12 lines can be won on a single card. The traditional ball drawing machine is packed with a total of 51 balls, and 20 of these get picked out during gameplay – offering pretty decent odds. With a game chat and other players to race against – this game really brings the best of live casino, Bingo, game-shows and the luck of the Lottery all squished into one incredibly exciting package – playable without even

