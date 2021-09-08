Movies to watch with your friends On Netflix

Sometimes you can find yourself holed up at home with nothing to do. When you do find yourself stuck inside, the best place to look is to Netflix! Switch on your Roku Ultra or whichever device you use to stream and watch a few of these movies down below with your friends. Take a look!

The Devil All the Time

If you’re a fan of Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, and even Bill Skarsgård, then you will love this movie. Get ready for things to get a little dark on this one! As you can see, the cast of this psychological thriller is definitely worth watching for. This movie will take you deeper into the brutal corruption of humanity and show all the ways that it intertwines faith and the concept of evil.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

There are few soul-searching, emotion-filled, and thought-provoking performances that provoke viewers to stop and stare in awe. According to reviews about this movie, that’s precisely what will happen. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom features the late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis. These two incredible actors deliver hope, heartbreak, and a whole lot of history through a small yet strong list of skilled Black entertainers.

Enola Holmes

If you’re a fan of Sherlock Holmes, then this movie will resonate with you. In the film, Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola, the younger sister of the Holmes boys. The renowned investigator Sherlock Holmes is played, to great effect, by Henry Cavill. Enola is thrown into the world of solving mysteries when their mother disappears. Sherlock and Mycroft appear to be unwilling to take the case, so it’s up to Enola to solve this twisted mystery herself.

Twilight

If you weren’t aware before, now you are: The whole Twilight saga, (Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and both Breaking Dawn films) are all on Netflix! If you want a trip down memory lane where you can be nostalgic about all the teen angst that Jacob Black and Edward Cullen put you through, you better start binging these movies asap. Go ahead and start watching, Spider Monkey!

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Suppose you enjoyed the innovative style of screenwriter and director Taika Waititi, as found in Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok, and What We Do in the Shadows. In that case, you should definitely watch this 2016 movie by the very same man. In this film, Sam Neill and Julian Dennison play a hermit and his foster child trekking through New Zealand in an inspiring story about parenthood, discovered family, and the wilderness.

Before I Wake

Are you a fan of those horror movies about sad and grieving parents who decide to adopt a child that turns out to be somewhat creepy? If you are, here’s another one of those with a little something different. The film follows a young boy whose dreams and nightmares seem to come to life, and stars Jacob Tremblay and Kate Bosworth, as a mom who’s recently lost her child and decides to adopt.

Gunpowder Milkshake

This movie really does live up to its epic name. This film is about three generations of wicked (in the best way) killers banding together to retaliate against a corrupt enterprise and their evil army of bandits. Plus, Netflix cast the most elite badass actresses, which only adds to its appeal. Featuring Angela Bassett, Lena Headly, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Karen Gillan, this is an unmissable movie if you’re into tongue in cheek action.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

If you’re a sucker for a rom-com, this movie is a must-see. There are three movies in this series on Netflix now, so you know what that means: a movie marathon, of course! The To All The Boys movies are big-hearted, feel-good rom-coms about Lara Jean Covey (played by Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo). The two decided to enter into a fake relationship that develops into something much more real. It’s lovable and charming and these movies are surprisingly well-written and directed as well. No wonder they’re so popular! This is the perfect movie to watch on date night or if you’re having a sleepover with your best friend.

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

I, for one, would never break up with the Friday Night Lights star Jesse Plemons, but as the saying goes: to each their own. In this new release, a woman (played by Jessie Buckley) reexamines everything in her life after being stranded with her new man (played by Jesse Plemons) at his family ranch during a blizzard. All is not as it seems in this psychological thriller, so be prepared for the unexpected.

Sex And The City

This list of the best movies to watch on Netflix would not be complete without Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte. Sex, fashion, and resilient women have made Sex and the City one of the most iconic shows to date. Whether you’ve watched the whole series or every one of the movies (once or multiple times before) they never get old.

Tallulah

This Elliot Page feature is a movie about a free-wheeling drifter who decides to take in a child from a careless mother. Claiming the child as her own, she manages to gain the assistance of her ex’s mother (played by Allison Janney), who believes that this is her grandkid. Talk about a chaotic scenario! If Drama is what you’re into, this movie will definitely do it for you.

Amanda Knox

This true-crime Netflix Original documentary investigates the infamous murder trial and tries to find out if “[Amanda Knox] was an inhumane psychopath who mercilessly killed her flatmate or she was just a naive student abroad caught in a never-ending nightmare?” If you’re a fan of true crime, then this will be perfect for you to check out.

Dolemite Is My Name

This movie is based on the true story of renowned comic Rudy Ray Moore. This Eddie Murphy film follows a down on his luck comedian who fosters an unbelievable alter ego to succeed in Hollywood during the 1970s.

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants

Lena, Carmen, Tibby, and Bridget, childhood best friends, are about to spend their first summer apart. While they are on their last shopping trip together before the summer begins, they discover a pair of jeans that miraculously fit them all perfectly.

This movie is based on a book series. The movie follows each of the girls as they embark on their summer holidays – Greece, South Carolina, Mexico, and Maryland. The cast of this movie is composed of actresses America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn.

