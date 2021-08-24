Online video chat sites: what you need to know and how to use them correctly

Modern internet statistics boggle the mind. At the beginning of 2021, the number of Internet users was already half a billion more than in 2020 during the same period. And if you count how much time users spent on the Internet in total over the past year, that figure was a whopping 1.3 billion years.

According to We Are Social and Hootsuite, about 4.66 billion people use the Internet around the world. Of these, 4.2 billion are active users of social networks, instant messengers, dating sites and anonymous video chat sites. According to Microsoft research, the level of digital culture in the world increased by 3% during the year of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not surprising, because for many the Internet has become almost the only window to the outside world, and made it possible to meet new people from almost any part of the planet. A really big role in this was played by anonymous video chats, which we want to discuss further.

What to pay attention to when using video chat

The way the classic video chat works is extremely simple — the site automatically connects you with a random user via video link. The first anonymous chat sites, such as Omegle and ChatRoulette, were rather primitive in terms of functionality, although the situation has improved over time. In addition, many Omegle alternatives have emerged that have surpassed the first chat roulette in almost every single way.

What should you pay attention to if you choose an Omegle alternative? We can identify a few key points:

Number of users. The more there are, the higher the chance of meeting an interesting chat partner, and the faster the system will connect you to other participants. Connection speed. Some chat roulettes work quite slowly, causing only frustration. It’s better to refuse to use these ones if you want to stay in a good mood. Availability of gender, geographic and other filters. Of course, sometimes you want to completely trust the roll of the dice. But if you want to find new friends or even a soulmate, and not just chat with a stranger in the evening, it’s better to choose a chat roulette with flexible search settings. The quality of moderation and support. Omegle has always had problems with moderation. And to be honest, they still do. Many Omegle alternatives are leagues ahead in this area. The cost of access or individual features. Omegle and some of its clones are completely free. But you should understand that the lack of user funding forces developers to look for other income sources. For example, they might post a lot of advertisements or even sell user data. Free video chat is not always good — sometimes quite the opposite.

Fortunately, dozens and even hundreds of video chat sites are available to the modern Internet user, which surpass Omegle in everything. We will talk about them further.

Omegle video chat and its analogues

Omegle video chat has been in operation since 2009, but hasn’t undergone many changes since its launch. The site has few functions, search settings are primitive, there are no mobile applications and these are unlikely to appear in the near future. Not surprisingly, users are increasingly looking for Omegle alternatives that will better suit their needs. And there are a lot of options.

OmeTV

With its visual simplicity, the OmeTV site is a really worthwhile alternative to Omegle with a number of useful features. For example, here you can specify your gender and country right at the start, so that the system can more accurately find chat partners for you. And if you decide to chat with foreign speakers, you can use the built-in automatic message translation function — it’s very convenient.

Omegle Alternative

If you are a man, then this is the best option for you because it is the alternative Omegle with girls. When registering on the site, each girl confirms her identity, thanks to which there are no fakes, bots and advertising broadcasts in chat. Also, video chat does not connect men with other men — only with girls.

The site has excellent moderation and great support, and Omegle Alternative has a free trial too — we recommend using it to see if you like it.

Emeraldchat

This alternative to Omegle is notable for a more capable chat function, in which you can send photos and other media files, as well as a karma rating. The connection speed and the selection of potential chat partners directly depend on it. Emeraldchat also has a group chat function, which is convenient for those who are still embarrassed to talk face to face or just like to chat in the company of like-minded people.

Chatrandom

Chatrandom is a video chat with more functions. There’s a gender filter, search by interests, themed chat rooms and a separate chat with girls feature. You’ll have to pay for access to the latter, but it is actually worth it. Chatrandom has applications for smartphones, so it can become even more convenient to make friends and communicate.

Shagle

Another simple but convenient clone of Omegle. The main criterion for finding a chat partner here is gender, and you can choose not only “Man”, “Woman” or “Couple”, but also the option “Transgender”. Shagle has another minor but fun feature — virtual gifts. You can give them to other users you like, to attract their attention.

Tinychat

This is not really a chat roulette, but rather a video streaming service. On this site, you can launch your own stream, attracting viewers, or become a viewer yourself and connect to someone else’s broadcast. Not a bad option if you are tired of classic video chat sites and want to diversify your communication a little. For making quick close acquaintances, Tinychat is not the best way, but it is an interesting option, especially if you have something to say.

Find the best video chat site for you

As you can see, there are plenty of options. Among them there are both almost complete copies of Omegle and truly original sites offering many interesting opportunities for communication.

It’s up to you to decide which anonymous video chat site you choose to find new friends and communicate. Or you can just alternate between several of them to further expand your circle of acquaintances. Whatever you decide to do, we wish you only interesting and pleasant acquaintances on the Web. Just make sure you don’t hesitate — they won’t wait for long!

