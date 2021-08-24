Is oversleeping bad? A guide to the perfect sleep cycle

Although we often hear that too little sleep can have harmful effects, we don’t seem to encounter the same situation with too much sleep. Getting enough sleep allows the body to repair itself, while inadequate sleep often results in various health problems that can lead to poor health down the line.

Many people ask, “is oversleeping bad?” The truth is that oversleeping can be more harmful to your health than most people might think, and there is more evidence out there than ever before to support these claims. Oversleeping can lead to the accumulation of certain risk factors, or it could even point to an existing medical condition. Taking note of your sleep cycles can help you to reduce your risk of c certain health problems and allow you to enjoy a better quality of life moving forward.

Let’s take a look at some of the common signs of oversleeping so you can recognise when there’s a problem and make changes to perfect your sleep cycle.

What Constitutes Oversleeping?

A sleep period of more than nine hours within a twenty-four-hour window is considered oversleeping. Sleeping between seven and nine hours a night is normally required by most adults. While your physical and mental health is enhanced by quality sleep, too much sleep can have adverse effects on your health. The amount of sleep you need depends on your lifestyle, daytime activities, health, and sleep patterns so it’s important to take the time to understand what your ideal sleep requirements look like so you get adequate rest.

Increased Pain

There is evidence that too much sleep, in some cases, may worsen pain symptoms. Back pain can become worse if you spend too much time in bed or if you don’t do enough activity. A mattress designed to support healthy spinal alignment can reduce pain if you already suffer from aches and pains. Getting headaches is also more likely when you oversleep. Sleeping a lot can cause migraines, tension headaches, and other common types of headaches so it’s important to find the right balance that works for you.

Studying Your Sleeping Patterns

The tendency to sleep more frequently as we age is common, and many assume that it is a natural occurrence. However, you shouldn’t have to drastically modify your sleep requirements as you get older and if you find that you are guilty of sleeping too much, it might be wise to speak to your doctor to find out exactly why you still hit the snooze button after nine hours and continue to sleep. Having trouble sleeping may mean you have underlying health concerns like diabetes, depression, or heart disease. If a sleep disorder is suspected, your doctor may advise you to undergo a sleep study.

How to Sleep Well Without Oversleeping

Sleep problems can often be reduced by avoiding alcohol consumption or reducing prescription medication usage. However, it is never a good idea to abruptly stop taking medications prescribed to you by your doctor without first consulting them. Getting treatment for any underlying medical condition that might be causing you to oversleep may help you return to a normal sleep pattern. Oversleeping is a problem for many people, but practising good sleeping habits can improve your quality of sleep dramatically. Maintaining the same sleep schedule and waking at the same time each day is generally seen to be the best approach

Maintain A Regular Sleep Schedule For Better Health And More Energy

For most people, sleeping for eight hours every night is enough. Make sure you sleep and wake up at a regular time each morning and evening and do what you can to maintain a consistent sleep-wake cycle to strengthen your body. Everybody has trouble sleeping occasionally, but if you have trouble sleeping frequently, be sure to speak with your doctor to find a solution so you can start enjoying a better quality of life.

